CM Fadnavis urges BDD Chawl residents not to sell new homes

Mumbai: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday urged the residents of the redeveloped BDD Chawls not to sell their new homes and instead pass them on to the next generation as they would with gold. Mumbai, India. Aug 14, 2025: 16 residents of Worli BDD chawl received their newly home keys from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar in the key distribution faction in Matunga, Mumbai. Mumbai, India. Aug 14, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

Speaking at an event in Matunga where keys to new 500 sq ft homes in a 40-storey high-rise built on prime real estate were handed to the former residents of 160 sq ft tenements at BDD Chawl in Worli, Fadnavis said that the project, along with the redevelopment of Dharavi, would change the quality of life in Mumbai.

After handing over the keys to 16 of the 556 residents who are getting new homes, Fadnavis said that giving ownership flats to BDD Chawl residents is the beginning of the fulfilment of Mumbaikars’ dream of getting homes in the city.

“BDD chawls are not just houses but a living history of Mumbai’s social and economic transformation. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar rightly said that residents should not sell these ownership homes. These are not just homes, but like gold, which we hand over to the next generation. So, no one should sell these houses,” he said.

The chief minister was referring to the common practice of slum residents—mostly Marathi families—preferring to sell their homes in redeveloped buildings and move to the suburbs since they get a good price for the flats in the island city. This is done for various reasons, including financial pressures and the challenges of maintaining new homes. It is also considered one of the several reasons why the number of Marathi-speaking people has reduced in Mumbai in the past few years.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, during his speech, also instructed officials to make some provisions so that women in the family also get ownership of these homes in BDD Chawls.

The second phase of the redevelopment project will be completed in October-November, and the third phase in December, by which time all BDD Chawl Worli residents will have new homes, said Fadnavis. The redevelopment of other old colonies, including Abhyudaya Nagar and GTB Nagar, is also in the pipeline, he added.

Fadnavis also defended the controversial Dharavi redevelopment project, saying that it was like building a new city. “We are rehabilitating eligible people in the same locality and giving them all amenities. Dharavi cannot be viewed as a slum. It is a centre for economic activity. The economic activities that go on in Dharavi do not probably happen in an industrial cluster,” he said.

“If we change its nature, the project will never be successful. Their residences are linked to their profession. We have to establish elaborate activities like creating a value chain in Dharavi and not tax them for five years. Dharavi will see a vibrant industrial colony,” he added.

The chief minister also assured that residents of Dharavi who are ineligible for housing in the area will be rehabilitated elsewhere in Mumbai. “If ineligible people are removed, it will lead to another slum. The ineligible will be given houses under rental accommodation, and ownership of the house will be transferred in their name in 12 years,” he said.