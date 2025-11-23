MUMBAI: “The 26/11 attacks on Mumbai were carried out to challenge India, and if India had shown courage and executed an Operation Sindoor-like strike, nobody would have dared to attack us,” said chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, at a programme at the Gateway of India to commemorate the victims of the 26/11 attacks in 2008. CM felicitates NIA chief at 26/11 programme

The chief minister also felicitated NIA chief Sadanand Date, who had fought terrorist Ajmal Kasab behind Cama Hospital, at the time, and conferred the Global Peace Honour on him. The programme was organised by Divyaj Foundation, an NGO helmed by Amruta Fadnavis, the CM’s wife.

“I am happy that Date is being felicitated. During the 26/11 attacks, he fought against Kasab despite being injured in grenade attack behind Cama Hospital,” he said.

Apart from Date, NSG commando Sunil Jodha, and Reliance Foundation’s chairperson Nita Ambani were also felicitated with the peace honour.

On the 26/11 attacks, Fadnavis continued, “We did not show guts at the time. However, after the Pahalgam attacks, we sent a message that terror and talks cannot go on at one time, and a free hand was given to the armed forces. Our forces attacked Pakistan and the neighbouring country could not do anything. The capability and strength of India was seen and people believe India has changed.”

Reiterating that the 26/11 terror attacks left a spot on our minds, Fadnavis said, “We are standing here to pay homage to the victims. In Pahalgam too, innocents were killed and one more attempt was made to spread terrorism. We must remember this and be alert. The 26/11 attacks were not only on the Taj and the Trident, but on the country’s financial capital, just as USA’s might was attacked with attacks on the twin towers – it challenged the sovereignty of the country.”

Fadnavis added that the “battle has not ended, as Pakistan knows that they cannot defeat us in a straight fight, and hence carry out a pseudo-war”.

“That’s why incidents such as the Delhi blast happened. We are a changed country, evidenced by how 3000 kilos of explosives were seized. Many cities, including Mumbai, were targets. The danger continues; we have to be alert,” he said.