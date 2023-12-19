CM Shinde announces revival of task force to curb farmer suicides

Nagpur: Nagpur:18December2023 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrives to attend during the Winter Session of Maharashtra State Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan, in Nagpur, Monday Dec 18, 2023 Photo by Sunny Shende

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said farmer suicides were a “worrying reality” for his government and declared plans to reorganise the task force responsible for suggesting measures to tackle this pressing issue.

Replying to a debate in the Assembly on agriculture-related issues and the losses to the farmers due to the unseasonal rains, hailstorms, and floods, he said that the state government has spent ₹44,000 crore on the sector in the last 18 months.

Shinde said crops on 9.75 lakh hectares were damaged due to unseasonal rains in the state as per primary estimates and announced financial assistance of ₹20,000 for the affected farmers.

“The task force will recommend the steps to be taken for sustainable farming. We will take steps to develop a model to ensure the rise in agriculture production, and the measures to avert the losses from the unseasonal rainfall, hailstorm and drought. We are tapping the idea of promoting agriculture tourism that would help farmers in increasing their income. The task force will guide and help farmers for it,” he said.

Shinde said that the state government has spent ₹44,000 crore since they formed the government in June last year. Various departments have spent huge amounts on their schemes related to agriculture and they include ₹14,591 crore in relief and rehabilitation, ₹15,040 crore in agriculture, ₹5,190 crore by cooperation, ₹5,114 crore in marketing, ₹3,800 crore by food and civil supplies among others. He also announced the bonus of ₹20,000 a hectare for the paddy farmers. “This is not a package, but farmers are everything to our government and we are committed to help him in every possible manner,” he said.

Shinde, who replied to the debate that went on for three days in the lower house, said that his government has distributed the compensation of ₹15,040 crore to the farmers that suffered losses.

Shinde concluded, “We have announced drought in 40 tehsils and the drought-like situation in 1021 circles and are sending assistance.”