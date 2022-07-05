CM takes stock of monsoon, directs district collectors to be on alert
Mumbai Just about three days after being sworn-in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde visited the disaster control cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday to review the heavy rain situation in Mumbai.
Shinde said that his decision to visit BMC was taken after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe weather forecast for the next few days for the city. “We have shifted 3,500 people to safe places following heavy rainfall in many parts of the state. I have spoken with collectors of Raigad, Ratnagiri, Thane, Kolhapur, Sangli, Amravati district and have asked them to be on alert. However, the rainfall situation has changed since Tuesday morning as it has been reducing and water level is also subsiding at most of the places,” the chief minister said after reviewing the flood situation at BMC headquarters on Tuesday evening.
Following his review, Shinde said that the situation in Hindmata Junction was different this year, while earlier rainwater would accumulate even after a short span of time in this spot.
“Due to the pre-emptive measures taken by BMC, Hindmata junction was not flooded this year. Two water holding tanks have been created near this spot and a dewatering pump was also installed through which water could be channelled out,” said Shinde.
The chief minister also directed the administration of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur districts to be on alert and take preventive measures in case of floods. He asked the state administration to monitor the situation in Mumbai, which has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Monday.
“There are 25 spots in Mumbai which, in case of serious water logging, may lead to stoppage of railway movement. Therefore, I have instructed municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to keep an alternate mode of transport ready in the form of BEST and ST buses,” he said.
Shinde also directed chief secretary Manukumar Srivastava to ask guardian secretaries to visit their concerned districts. “I have directed all the guardian secretaries to be present in their respective districts as they have all the administrative powers and this will help in taking swift action. They can have better coordination with NDRF, Airforce, Navy in case of an emergency situation and people won’t have to suffer if they are on the spot. We can avoid loss of lives as well,” Shinde told reporters. Secretaries handling various departments in Mantralaya are also given responsibility of each district as guardian secretary.
CM stays district development plans in state till guardian ministers are appointed
Days after taking charge, chief minister Eknath Shinde has stayed plans for district planning and development committees (DPDC) in the state till new guardian ministers are appointed. The decision came after the Shiv Sena members and MLAs loyal to Shinde alleged that the proposed outlay decided previously by guardian ministers under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government favoured constituencies represented by the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress legislators.
North Central Railway registers 21.3% growth in originating freight loading
At the end of the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23, North Central Railway has registered a 21.3% growth in originating freight loading. NCR loaded 5.24 million tonnes of cargo from April-June 2022 surpassing all previous records. Freight loading of 4.32 million tonnes was achieved in the corresponding period of the previous year, informed chief public relations officer of NCR Shivam Sharma.
Maharashtra cyber cell identifies ‘17 social media trends’ related to Nupur Sharma in last 4 days
PUNE The Maharashtra cyber police are on alert in the wake of the killing of a pharmacist in Amravati and tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur over their support to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson, Nupur Sharma. The state cyber police have identified 17 trends related to Sharma in the last four days, out of which action has been taken against three.
PMC continues digging roads for 24/7 water supply project despite rains
PUNE Towards completion of its ambitious 24 x 7 water supply project, the Pune Municipal Corporation is continuing to aggressively dig roads despite the monsoon. The residents of Kalyani nagar have been greatly inconvenienced by the dug-up trenches in lane numbers 6 and 7 for the past 10 days. On Sunday, they received a message from the local corporator, Yogesh Mulick, updating and assuring them that these hurdles are temporary.
Extremely heavy rainfall alert for central Maharashtra
The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a red alert for four Maharashtra districts — Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara — forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, for the next three days. It also issued an orange alert for Pune, Mumbai between Wednesday and Friday, indicating possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Pune city recorded 2.7 mm rainfall for 24 hours on Tuesday.
