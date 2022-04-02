CM Uddhav Thackeray slams Centre over bullet train, Metro-3 car shed row
Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday slammed the BJP government at the Center questioning the benefits of the bullet train project. He also asked why the central government was not giving the land at Kanjurmarg for the construction of the Colaba-Seepz Metro-3 car shed.
Speaking at the Metro 2-A and 7 inauguration ceremony, Thackeray said, “Nowadays, there is a lot of discussion about bullet train and the land for its terminal at Bandra Kurla Complex. We were building an international financial centre on that land which is worth crores.”
“What is the benefit of bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to Mumbaikars? If they love this city and its citizens, why are they (Centre) not giving land at Kanjurmarg for Metro-3? It would help lakhs and crores of citizens,” the chief minister added.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is the pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is marred in controversy, including opposition to the Centre’s plan to build a terminal for the same at BKC. The Maharashtra government had planned to construct an international financial services centre on the same land parcel.
Thackeray said that several projects need the Centre’s attention but they are not paying any heed to it. “We have been asking for land for a pumping station, Dharavi Redevelopment but they are not helping us,” Thackeray said.
Addressing claims that former CM Devendra Fadnavis should be credited for the Metro construction, Thackeray said, “I am ready to give credit but why are you creating hurdles? Even if we say, you or your government started some project, I would say we are just completing it. We are even extending it and allowing it to benefit more people.”
“If they really wanted to help Maharashtra grow, they should have planned the first bullet train between Mumbai to Nagpur and not Mumbai to Ahmedabad. We have not cut trees overnight but our development is environment friendly,” Thackeray added.
Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde Chairman of MMRDA and urban development minister said, “Why are we fighting over credits? The construction of Metro projects in the city started during the tenure of former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan. Time doesn’t stop for anyone.”
NCP opposes anti-encroachment drive
PUNE The Nationalist Congress Party has sought party chief Sharad Pawar's intervention in halting the ongoing anti-encroachment drive undertaken by Pune Municipal Corporation. There's growing unease among hawkers and shopkeepers over PMC's drive, leading to violence at Dhanori. Last week, PMC staff came were attacked by hawkers at Dhanori. Taking this thread, NCP national vice chairman of minority cell Ikram Khan has sought the intervention of the party supremo to stop the demolition drives.
CM flags off two Metro corridors, citizens take a joyride
Mumbai Almost eight years after the first Metro corridor between Versova and Ghatkopar took off in June 2014, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday flagged off two Metro corridors in the western suburbs. This includes Dahisar East Andheri West Metro-2A and Dahisar East Andheri East Metro-7 corridor. However, on Saturday, only the first phase of both Metro corridors was flagged off. The entire length of both phases is around 35 km.
Rajnath Singh says pro-poor steps helped BJP get second term in Uttar Pradesh
Defence minister Rajnath Singh begins two-day visit to Lucknow, praises PM Modi, says Yogi fully lived up to expectations of people Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the BJP's pro-poor initiatives from 2017 to 2022 were responsible for the party's government getting a second term in Uttar Pradesh. Rajnath Singh also praised local BJP MLA Dr Neeraj Bora. “I know you people like Dr Bora as was evident from his impressive win,” Rajnath Singh said.
Three Russians arrested with narcotics in Bihar’s Raxaul
Security personnel on Saturday arrested three Russian nationals, including a woman, and seized six kilograms of narcotics from their possession at Raxaul, on the Indo-Nepal border in East Champaran district of Bihar. “Further investigation into the matter is underway,” said DSP Immigration Department, AK Pankaj, who is currently posted at Raxaul. Those arrested have been identified as Roldugin Alexey, a resident of Mposad, Zherdev Ilia, a resident of Ryazan and Balshova Anna, a resident of Moscow.
Behave in friendly manner with public, Yogi tells officials
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday instructed officials to behave in a friendly manner with the public and public representatives. The chief minister was reviewing development works and law and order in Kashi at a meeting with officials here. He said Varanasi was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency and, according to his vision, all development work should be completed within deadline. Yogi said there should be no role of dalals (touts) in police stations.
