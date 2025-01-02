MUMBAI: The Maharashtra cyber police on Wednesday questioned Worli resident Varad Tukaram Kanki, who works in the construction business, suspecting his involvement in circulating a doctored video of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, which was widely circulated over a week ago. CM’s doctored video: Worli resident questioned by Cyber police

After Kanki’s mobile was seized a couple of days ago, the video was found on the phone during examination. Further probe revealed that he had received the video through a WhatsApp group. Cops have also identified another Worli resident Padmakar Ambolkar, who allegedly was the first to publish the video in the group. Police will summon Ambolkar for questioning, said an official.

The Maharashtra police’s cyber cell registered an FIR against 12 unidentified social media users on December 24 for posting a “maliciously edited” video of one of Fadnavis’s speeches about Naxalism.

The speech was delivered last year when Fadnavis was the deputy chief minister. At the time he had said that Naxalites do not believe in the Constitution of India and democracy, and want to set up a parallel state. According to the police, the edited video did not have the initial part of the speech referring to Naxalites, making it appear as if Fadnavis was saying that he did not believe in the Constitution and democracy.

After a complaint was filed by a representative of the Bharatiya Janata Party, 12 social media users were booked for publishing or circulating false information that’s likely to cause fear among the public, defamation, under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.

“During the investigation of the social media users, Kanki was identified and was brought for questioning after examining his mobile phone which contained the manipulated video. Ambolkar, who first posted the video in a WhatsApp group, will be questioned to track the chain of dissemination and determine the origin of the objectionable material,” said special inspector general of police, Maharashtra State Cyber Department, Yashasvi Yadav.