CNG, PNG prices hiked for second time in April

MUMBAI The prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) were hiked for the second time in April from Tuesday midnight. CNG will now be priced at ₹72/kg and domestic PNG will be available at ₹45.50/Standard Cubic Metre (SCM).

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), which supplies CNG and PNG to Mumbai, increased the prices first on April 5 by ₹7 and ₹5 respectively. The recent hike is ₹5 for CNG and ₹4.50 for PNG.

On April 1, after the Maharashtra government reduced Value Added Tax(VAT) on natural gas, the MGL had slashed the rates of CNG by ₹6 and PNG by ₹3.50. In a statement, MGL said that they have always tried to stabilise the costs.

“MGL has always tried to maintain price stability for its CNG and PNG customers. However, since the increase in input gas price is significantly high, MGL has decided to progressively recover such increased gas cost,” the statement said.

Amid the constant hike in CNG prices, taxi unions in the city said that they will approach the state government and ask for assistance to make the switch to electrical vehicles.

“The prices of CNG will soon touch ₹100. It is impossible to survive. The situation is very difficult. We have demanded an increase in minimum fares, but will now also ask the state government to help with the infrastructure to go electric. Taxi drivers will have to make the switch to electric vehicles now. We have no option,” said AL Quadros, general secretary, Mumbai TaxiMen’s Union.

City’s auto rickshaw unions have stated that they will demand a reduction in CNG prices. “Cost of CNG for private vehicles should be increased and the autorickshaw drivers should give CNG at a standardised rate. We cannot keep increasing the minimum fare because even citizens are suffering. If the CNG prices are not reduced soon, we will decide on an action plan,” said Shashank Rao, president, Mumbai AutorickshawMen’s Union.