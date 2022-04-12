CNG, PNG prices hiked for second time in April
MUMBAI The prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) were hiked for the second time in April from Tuesday midnight. CNG will now be priced at ₹72/kg and domestic PNG will be available at ₹45.50/Standard Cubic Metre (SCM).
Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), which supplies CNG and PNG to Mumbai, increased the prices first on April 5 by ₹7 and ₹5 respectively. The recent hike is ₹5 for CNG and ₹4.50 for PNG.
On April 1, after the Maharashtra government reduced Value Added Tax(VAT) on natural gas, the MGL had slashed the rates of CNG by ₹6 and PNG by ₹3.50. In a statement, MGL said that they have always tried to stabilise the costs.
“MGL has always tried to maintain price stability for its CNG and PNG customers. However, since the increase in input gas price is significantly high, MGL has decided to progressively recover such increased gas cost,” the statement said.
Amid the constant hike in CNG prices, taxi unions in the city said that they will approach the state government and ask for assistance to make the switch to electrical vehicles.
“The prices of CNG will soon touch ₹100. It is impossible to survive. The situation is very difficult. We have demanded an increase in minimum fares, but will now also ask the state government to help with the infrastructure to go electric. Taxi drivers will have to make the switch to electric vehicles now. We have no option,” said AL Quadros, general secretary, Mumbai TaxiMen’s Union.
City’s auto rickshaw unions have stated that they will demand a reduction in CNG prices. “Cost of CNG for private vehicles should be increased and the autorickshaw drivers should give CNG at a standardised rate. We cannot keep increasing the minimum fare because even citizens are suffering. If the CNG prices are not reduced soon, we will decide on an action plan,” said Shashank Rao, president, Mumbai AutorickshawMen’s Union.
34-yr-old man shot dead in Zira village
Ferozepur A 34-year-old man was shot dead at a village in Zira of Ferozepur district on Tuesday. In his complaint to the police, Gurpreet Singh of Mastewala village in Zira said when he and his brother Daljeet Singh were going to his their fields, Nirwail Singh, along with Bakshish Singh, Lakha Singh, Ranjit Singh, Gurmail Singh and Sonu, stopped them midway and Nirwail fired gunshots. Daljeet died on the spot.
Low-intensity blast at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s function; One held
In a second breach in Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's security in less than a month, a youngster detonated a low-intensity blast barely 20 feet from the stage from where the CM was meeting around 250 people at Silao in his home district Nalanda on Tuesday, police said. Police have arrested Subham. The incident happened at Silao Gandhi High School.
Baisakhi: Over 1,900 Sikh pilgrims cross over to Pak
AMRITSAR A total of 1,949 Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday to celebrate Baisakhi. The festival is also marked as the Khalsa Foundation Day. After crossing over to Pakistan, the jatha members were received by the other members and office-bearers of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Ameer Singh.
Activist Satish Uke moves court seeking copy of late CBI judge BH Loya’s handwritten letter
Activist-lawyer Satish Uke, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case, on Tuesday filed an application before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, seeking copies of the documents seized by ED from his residence. Uke claimed the documents included the original copy of a handwritten letter sent by late special Central Bureau of Investigation judge BH Loya, revealing that he was pressured by then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
High court asks TMC minister to face CBI, division bench grants temporary relief
A single bench of the Calcutta high court on Tuesday ordered West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to face the Central Bureau of Investigation in the alleged teacher's recruitment scam, however, later in the day, a division bench stayed the order till Wednesday morning providing temporary relief to the TMC leader. The division bench will hear the matter on Wednesday around 10:30 am. He is also the Trinamool Congress' state secretary general.
