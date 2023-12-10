Coaching class teacher beats up student for mistakes in homework; case registered

The incident took place on Friday evening. HT Image

The 35-year-old accused, working at the coaching centre in Ghansoli, allegedly beat up the student severely on her hands with a bamboo stick for mistakes in the homework, an official at Koparkhairane police station said quoting a complaint by the victim's parents.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an offence against the teacher under Indian Penal code section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said.

The police were conducting a probe into the case.