Coastal road promenade users flag security gaps, commercial exploitation

MUMBAI: The city's coastal road promenade, widely celebrated as a transformative public space for residents of Worli, Breach Candy, Walkeshwar and Napean Sea Road, is now at the centre of growing safety concerns and commercial exploitation. The concerns were raised by Viren Shah, a committee member of the Worli Residents Association and the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association.

In a letter to municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on November 25, Shah said that users had recently noticed a group conducting workout and yoga sessions on the promenade. “While the activities began informally, the group has now installed a board for marathon training and appears to be operating commercially without permission. Despite repeated use of the space and visible signage, no action has been taken by either the BMC or the police,” stated the letter.

A senior civic official from the BMC’s coastal road department, when contacted, said that he was unaware of the alleged commercial exploitation of the promenade. Last month, the authorities removed an unauthorised early-morning juice stall following a complaint, but residents said that similar action had not been taken against the fitness agency.

Regular walkers say that while the promenade has quickly become one of the city’s most popular attractions, it lacks even basic security measures across its stretch. Those who frequent the walkway at various hours, including early morning, late evening and night, add that the absence of security personnel is particularly troubling for young women and senior citizens. They have also pointed to completely unmanned underpasses and enclosed pathways connecting different sections of the road and point out that these pockets are vulnerable to misuse by anti-social elements due to the lack of guards or caretakers.

Local residents have urged the BMC and the police to deploy security personnel at regular intervals, monitor enclosed areas, and remove all unauthorised commercial activity to preserve the safety and integrity of the public space. They say the coastal road is a significant addition to Mumbai’s infrastructure and deserves proper management.

One phase of the promenade, spanning 5.25 km, was opened to the public on August 15, 2025. It stretches from Priyadarshini Park to Haji Ali and Baroda Palace to Worli. The total length of the promenade is 7.5 km, and the remaining stretch will be opened later. Some parts are still under construction. The promenade is part of the larger 7.5-km Coastal Road Project and has walking and cycling tracks, green spaces, seating, and four pedestrian underpasses.