Coastal zone authority seeks report on CIDCO’s auction of CRZ plot
Mumbai Following Hindustan Times reports, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has asked City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and the Thane district administration to submit a report over the proposed auction of a 25,000 square metre plot of land in Nerul. The MCZMA had been instructed earlier this week to probe the matter by the union environment ministry, on the basis of complaints by Navi Mumbai residents.
In an article published on July 15, HT quoted a CIDCO official who said how CIDCO put up a plot measuring 25,138.86 square metres (sq m) for auction in Navi Mumbai. The plot in question is expected to earn the state at least ₹350 crore, officials said. However, real estate developers claimed that it could fetch double the amount. On July 25, environmentalists and citizens formed a human chain against the auction of the plot.
CIDCO’s move to auction the land has come under fire as a substantial part of the plot is classified as CRZ-1, which refers to ecologically sensitive areas in the intertidal region where no development is allowed to take place, as per the latest iteration of the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, in 2019. The plot, located in adjoining sectors 54, 56 and 58 in Nerul, is one of 16 plots that will soon be auctioned to private developers, with a reserve price of ₹343.46 crore, and a base floor space index of 1.5.
In a letter to CIDCO, NMMC and the Thane collector on Wednesday, the MCZMA wrote, “You are again requested to verify and take necessary action in the matter. If any violation…is observed, you are requested to take appropriate action after verification and send the factual, detailed action taken report.”
The MCMZA’s action has found support from citizens, who have been campaigning to protect Navi Mumbai’s coastal wetlands. Shruti Agarwal, who along with her husband Sunil, has flagged this issue before the MCZMA multiple times, said, “It is good to see some movement in this regard, but it is disappointing that the MCZMA has all these weeks later been unable to identify such an obvious violation, which it is empowered to do. They just seem to be just passing the bucks back and forth.”
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.
Lumpy skin disease has killed 14,000 cattle in Rajasthan
The lumpy skin disease has killed about 14,000 cattle, mostly cows, in Rajasthan in 23 of the 33 districts of the state by Thursday, spreading from 16 to 23 districts in a week, Rajasthan animal husbandry department officials said. The highest 2,752 deaths have been reported from Ganganagar, followed by Barmer (1,657) and Jodhpur (1,691). Rajasthan animal husbandry secretary PC Kishan said the death rate is declining and the infection is getting controlled.
Sena vs Sena: Fight over BAC member selection
Mumbai The Shiv Sena versus Eknath Shinde battle has entered a fresh phase with the Sena taking umbrage to two members of the Shinde faction being accommodated on the significant business advisory committee of the state legislative assembly, while leaving out those MLAs loyal to party president Uddhav Thackeray. It includes the speaker, deputy speaker, chief minister, deputy chief minister and representatives of recognised political parties in the legislature.
1,785 primary schools in HP have less than 10 students: Edu minister
There are 1,785 primary schools in Himachal Pradesh where the number of students is less than 10, said education minister Govind Singh Thakur in the written reply to a question asked by Jwalamukhi MLA Ramesh Chand Dhwala. The number of these schools is more in Shimla district, he added. Shimla district has maximum 13 primary teachers, whose postings are in some other school, but they are providing services elsewhere.
