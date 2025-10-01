MUMBAI: Two days after a 30-year-old man died after a coconut thrown from a running local train landed on his head in Naigaon, the police have booked an unidentified passenger for the crime. Coconut thrown from train kills man: FIR filed against unidentified passenger

The incident occurred around 8.30 am on Saturday when the victim, Sanjay Bhoir, a resident of Panju Island in Vasai, was walking on the Naigaon-Bhayandar railway bridge towards Naigaon station. The coconut, thrown by an unidentified person from a passing train, hit him directly on the head. Bhoir succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning while he was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Subsequently, based on a complaint from the deceased’s family, the Vasai Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case on Tuesday against the unidentified accused under Section 106 (causing death due to negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and initiated an investigation to identify the person responsible for the mishap.

Following the incident, the residents of Panju Island were agitated, claiming that commuters often throw coconuts and other puja offerings, including idols in polythene bags, into the creek from moving trains. “Several villagers have been injured earlier by objects flung from local trains. The railway administration must strictly enforce a ban and take action against offenders,” said a resident, who requested anonynity.