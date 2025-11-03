Colaba residents give BMC one-week ultimatum over illegal hawkers

Mumbai: Frustrated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) inaction against illegal hawkers, Colaba residents have issued a one-week ultimatum demanding immediate removal of encroachments along the busy Colaba Causeway, warning that they will stage a symbolic protest by setting up their own stalls outside the ward office next Saturday if no action is taken. Stalls set up on footpaths on Colaba Causeway.

Led by former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar, residents submitted a letter to the A Ward office on Friday. The letter claims that “more than 50 percent of the stalls on Colaba Causeway are illegal,” and that the unchecked encroachments have rendered the footpaths “completely non-walkable and unsafe for pedestrians.” Residents claim that the situation has worsened in recent months, with numerous unauthorized vendors taking over nearly every inch of the walkway.

“In case no visible action is taken within this period, as a mark of protest, we will be compelled to set up stalls outside the A ward office to draw attention to this long-standing issue,” said Narwekar, adding that civic inaction has left residents with no choice.

Resident Bella Shah said the group has given the civic body one week to initiate a crackdown. “We therefore urge you to take immediate and strict action to remove all such illegal stalls and encroachments and make the footpaths walkable for the public,” she said.

Another resident, Mary Mody, shared how pedestrians are forced to walk on the road due to hawkers occupying the pavements. “The situation has turned one of South Mumbai’s most iconic shopping stretches into a chaotic and hazardous zone,” she said.

Residents said they now await a response from the BMC, warning that if their demands are ignored, they will take their protest to the civic body’s doorstep.