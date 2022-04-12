Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Collected 11,000 for INS Vikrant, not 57 cr, says Somaiya; cops summon him

The Mumbai Police’s decision to summon Kirit Somaiya comes after a Mumbai court rejected pre-arrest bail requests filed by the Maharashtra BJP leader and his son Neil.
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has denied the charge that the ‘Save INS Vikrant’ cmpaign collected 57 crore, saying that only 11,000 were collected at one-day event (HT File Photo/Bhushan Koyande)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 06:16 PM IST
ByVijay Kumar Yadav

MUMBAI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has been told to appear before the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police for questioning in connection with a cheating case registered against him, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The case pertains to the alleged misappropriation of 57 crore claimed to have collected through crowdfunding to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. Somaiya denied the charge on Tuesday, saying they collected just 11,000 at the symbolic protest event held in December 2013

Somaiya, 68, has been told to appear before the EOW on Wednesday.

The summons was issued a day after a Mumbai sessions court rejected Kirit Somaiya’s pre-arrest bail request, observing that a prima facie case had been made out against him. Around the same time that EOW officers issued the summons to Somiaya on Tuesday, the sessions court also decided to reject a pending pre-rearrest bail application filed by Kirit Somiya’s son Neil.

The Trombay police in suburban Mankhurd registered a first information report (FIR) against Kirit Somaiya and others on April 7 on a complaint filed by an ex-serviceman who alleged that Kirit and Neil Somaiya among others, did not deposit the money collected from the public to preserve INS Vikrant

INS Vikrant, a Majestic-class aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy, played a key role in enforcing the naval blockade of East Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The aircraft carrier, which joined the navy in 1961, was decommissioned in 1997. There was a demand to convert the warship into a museum but the plan did not take off. In January 2014, the ship was sold and scrapped in November that year.

In a video message put out on Twitter early on Tuesday, Somaiya rubbished the charges. The BJP leader said they did hold a one-day symbolic event to make their point against the scrapping of the aircraft carrier on 10 December 2013 and collected just 11,000. Ten years after the symbolic event, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has started floating “bogus allegations” that 58 crore was collected and diverted without any documentary evidence to stop him from targeting the Uddhav Thackeray government.

