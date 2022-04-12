Will seek info from Centre on whereabouts of Somaiya: Maharashtra home minister
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said Tuesday he will seek information from the centre regarding the whereabouts of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, who faces a cheating case in connection with money collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. Patil, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, said, "We will ask the centre where is the man (Kirit Somaiya) who has your security."
Somaiya, a former parliamentarian, has been given 'Z' category security by the centre.
Also Read| Raut fears Somaiyas may flee country, seeks lookout notice against them
Walse-Patil hit out at Somaiya, a harsh critic of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, and told reporters that while it is easy to level allegations against others, "… when allegations are made against you, you don't face it. This is not a sign of bravery."
Somaiya and his son Neil have been accused by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of misappropriation of over ₹57 crore from funds collected to save INS Vikrant.
Mumbai Police last week registered a case of cheating against father and son based on a complaint lodged by ex-army personnel.
Raut claimed Monday the two might have fled the country in the wake of the allegation. He claimed Somaiya was hiding in either Gujarat or Goa, which is ruled by the BJP.
Also Read| Sessions court denies pre-arrest bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
"I fear till anticipatory bail is arranged… they may flee India. So, a lookout notice must be issued immediately," Raut declared.
On Tuesday, Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) summoned Somaiya to be present before investigators for questioning. The summons came after his pre-arrest bail plea was rejected by a Mumbai court.
Kirit Somaiya earlier took to Twitter to hit back at the Shiv Sena.
"Ten years after the symbolic event of BJP, Shiv Sena's 'Save Vikrant' campaign, Sanjay Raut starts 58 crore laundering bogus allegations with no document or proof to divert or stop us. We will not stop exposing the scams of the Thackeray government! Will approach the Mumbai high court next!” Somaiya's tweet, roughly translated from Marathi, read.
-
SSLC answer key released: Here's how you can access it
Today, April 12, 2022, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB, released the solutions for the recently completed Karnataka SSLC examinations 2022. Education Minister B C Nagesh shared information about the Karnataka SSLC Answer Key on Monday. The SSLC Result 2022 will be released in the second week of May. For more information, go to sslc.karnataka.gov.in. In the new window, you will see the SSLC Answer keys for the 2022 exam.
-
Congress raises questions over Kejriwal’s meet with top Punjab officials in CM Mann’s absence
The opposition Congress on Tuesday raised questions over the “official meeting” held by Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with top officials of Punjab in the absence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also asked if senior officers of Punjab will have to mark their attendance in Kejriwal's darbar. “Is Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann the head only in name?” he posted.
-
JNU violence: Education ministry seeks report
New Delhi: The Union education ministry has sought a report from Jawaharlal Nehru University in connection with the violence on campus on Sunday. Students belonging to the Left-affiliated groups such as the All-India Students Association clashed with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad over non-vegetarian food on the dinner menu at a hostel when Ram Navmi was being celebrated. A ministry official said the report was sought on Monday as part of a routine process.
-
‘Going on journey of no return’: Contractor who accused BJP minister found dead
In a shocking development, contractor Santhosh K Patil, who had accused senior BJP minister K S Eeshwarappa of taking 40% commission, has now been found dead in a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday. He allegedly penned a death note in which he stated that Eeshwarappa was 'directly responsible' for his demise. Reacting to the incident, Eshwarappa said he had no information about the suicide. Former CM Siddaramaiah called it the 'result of commission politics'.
-
Karnataka HC directs Medical Edu Dept to make a decision on Nursing Diploma
The Karnataka High Court directed the Department of Medical Education to consider petitions from 25 nursing institutions seeking clearance or recognition to start new General Nursing and Midwifery courses for the academic year 2021-22 within eight weeks and notify them of the results. The respondents, the Department of Medical Education and the Karnataka State Nursing Council, did not decide on whether to provide approval or not.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics