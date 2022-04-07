Mumbai Police book BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son for cheating
Mumbai: Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya and his son, Neil, have been booked for allegedly cheating and misappropriating money collected to prevent decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped.
The First Information Report (FIR) in the case was filed under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 34 (common intention) at the Trombay police station on Wednesday. It said the two collected money, but did not transfer it to the government, said a police officer. The case was registered on the complaint of an ex-military officer.
The FIR was filed a day after ruling Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused Somaiya of siphoning ₹57 crore collected through crowd-funding in 2013-14 to preserve INS Vikrant. Raut said the money was collected after a campaign Somaiya led in 2013-14 to turn the carrier into a museum rather. He added the money was to be deposited with the Raj Bhavan. Raut cited information obtained under the Right to Information Act and added the money was never deposited.
Raut said the Maharashtra government will probe the issue as it comes under its jurisdiction. “This is a matter of national security... This is treason.”
Somaiya said he was ready to face any action. “No scam has taken place, not even worth a rupee in Vikrant fund collection. I have not done anything wrong. I am not scared of any action. Raut has been levelling allegations but has not given proof to substantiate them. I have not received a copy of the FIR. I will keep exposing the Uddhav Thackeray government. I dare Thackeray to give information available to him.”
Somaiya did not answer a specific question about whether he collected the money and submitted it to the governor or the government.
Raut said Somaiya collected money to save India’s first aircraft carrier to target then Congress chief minister Prithviraj Chavan’s government, which declined to pay for preventing it from getting scrapped.
