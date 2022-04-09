INS Vikrant fund case: Kirit Somaiya, Neil skip summons, move court for pre-arrest bail
Mumbai: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil skipped summons issued by the police in connection with a cheating case against them for allegedly misappropriating over ₹57 crore collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped.
Apprehending arrest in the case, the father-son duo has moved the Mumbai sessions court for anticipatory bail. Their plea is slated to come up for hearing on Monday, April 11. Their lawyer, advocate Hrishikesh Mundargi, said they are seeking pre-arrest bail primarily contending that the allegations levelled against the BJP leader and his son are frivolous and baseless.
Amid a war of words between former allies Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the crowdfunding drive to save INS Vikrant, the Trombay Police on Wednesday night registered an FIR against Somaiya and Neil for allegedly siphoning off over ₹57 crore collected through the campaign to save the country’s first aircraft carrier from being scrapped and convert the decommissioned vessel into a museum.
“The case has been registered under section 420 (cheating and dishonesty including delivery of property) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code based on the complaint filed by an ex-military officer,” an officer of the Trombay police station said.
The officer added that BJP’s former MP from Mumbai North-East collected the donation but did not deposit it with the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan.
Somaiya has denied the allegations and said that he was ready to face any action. “No scam has taken place, not even worth a rupee in Vikrant fund collection. I have not done anything wrong. Raut (Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut) has been levelling allegations but has not given proof to substantiate them. I am ready to face the investigation,” he had said while speaking to the media on Thursday.
-
Union minister meets Raj Thackeray
Mumbai In an overture that is seen as taking the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party, union minister of state Raosaheb Patil Danve met MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday. The meeting took place at Thackeray's residence 'Shivteertha' at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Danve also gave Raj a model of a railway engine, which is the MNS symbol.
-
MSRTC march to Sharad Pawar’s residence: Ajit Pawar alleges intelligence failure
A day after violent protests by employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporations outside Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, 'Silver Oak', deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar alleged intelligence failure, asking how police failed to get the information even when the media knew about the protests. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member of parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut pointed fingers at the Bharatiya Janata Party.
-
Allowing unvaccinated on campus sparks argument, colleges in two minds
With colleges across the state reopening for physical classes and exams, few institutes are still sceptical about allowing unvaccinated students for physical lectures. Repeated attempts to contact the college principal went unanswered. In October 2021, state education minister Uday Samant announced reopening of degree colleges only for fully vaccinated students, and should continue online classes for those who were not or partially vaccinated. The situation changed after Diwali holidays, with only fully vaccinated students attending physical classes.
-
Caught on CCTV camera: BMW car in Mangaluru jumps divider, rams into scooty
A woman who was riding a two-wheeler was critically injured after a speeding BMW car jumped over a divider and rammed into two vehicles and the scooty in Mangaluru's Ballalbagh area on Saturday. According to local reports, the person driving the BMW car has been identified as Shravan Kumar, 30, from Mannagudda who runs an interior decoration business at Derebail. Reports suggest the BMW car driver was under the influence of alcohol.
-
12-yr-old raped in public toilet in Bund Garden area
A twelve-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a public toilet in Bund Garden area near railway station on Friday afternoon. The victim's mother has lodged a complaint. The accused followed her to the public toilet, knocked her down, physically abused her and fled. Bund Garden police station incharge inspector Ashwini Satpute said, “A team has been formed to nab the accused.” On March 23, an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on her school premises.
