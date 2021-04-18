Colour-coded stickers on Mumbai vehicles. All you need to know

Authorities in Mumbai said people carrying out essential services and exempt from curfew rule will have to use colour-coded stickers on their vehicles to help them operate with more ease and also to limit vehicular traffic on the roads. Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said on Saturday said that red, green and yellow stickers were introduced to ensure the strict imposition of the restrictions brought by the Maharashtra government to curb the rising coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. Nagrale highlighted that the colour coding of the vehicles will discourage people from getting out unnecessarily. The stickers, which should be in the form of six-inch circles, will be available at ‘nakabandi points’ and all toll nakas and will alsobe provided free of charge by the Mumbai Police.

Vehicles used by doctors, medical staff, ambulances and medical equipment suppliers will sport a red sticker. Vehicles involved in transporting food, vegetables, fruits, groceries and dairy products will have stickers in green.

Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), people involved in essential services, electricity personnel, members of the media and telecom department personnel will have to use an orange sticker.

“If you fall under any of these categories, then please fix the sticker on your vehicle,” Nagrale said in a video message. The city police commissioner also warned against the misuse of these stickers and said it will lead to strict prosecution.

Maharashtra, which continues to see record highs in terms of fresh Covid-19 cases, has imposed Section 144 all over the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease. Financial hub Mumbai, along with cities Pune and Nagpur, is among the worst-affected urban areas in the world. Nashik was also among the worst affected districts in terms of cases per million residents.

The state on Saturday registered another highest single-day surge in terms of daily cases with 67,123 fresh coronavirus disease cases which took its tally to 3,770,707. The death toll in the state inched towards 60,000 as 419 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 59,970. Mumbai recorded 8811 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday taking the tally in the city to 571,018. The death toll also crossed the 12,000-mark with 51 fresh fatalities. The city has more than 80,000 active cases.

