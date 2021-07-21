Commuters complain about bad road, waterlogging on busy Kalyan-Shilphata Road

With heavy rains lashing Thane and the nearby cities, commuters taking the busy Kalyan-Shilphata Road have raised complaints about the bad state of this stretch on social media platforms for the last 2-3 days.

The waterlogging at different spots of this stretch has left commuters irked while they also complained about potholes on some patches leading to bumpy rides during the rainy days.

“It is one of the vital links connecting Thane, Kalyan and other cities, and the state of this stretch is very bad. There are huge potholes wherever the concretisation has not been done. We have a very tough time using this road,” said Puresh Jamnani, 35, a commuter.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has undertaken the widening and concretisation work of this stretch and it is under way.

An officer from MSRDC said, “Pre-monsoon works for the road were carried out. However, the recent heavy downpour has led to potholes in some portions. They will be filled and cleared once there is a dry spell. Meanwhile, the entire stretch will also be concretised in the coming days.”