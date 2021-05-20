Compared to Cyclone Nisarga, 150% more trees fell during Cyclone Tauktae: BMC data

Over 150% more tree falls were reported in the city during Cyclone Tauktae when compared to the figured during Cyclone Nisarga that hit the city last year, according to data of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This, BMC claims, was due to high wind speed of 114kmph (kilometer per hour) during Cyclone Tauktae.

BMC on Wednesday said that between May 16 and 18, 812 tree falls was reported in the city compared to 323 tree falls reported between June 3 and 6, 2020 at the time of Cyclone Nisarga. The civic body claims that during both the cyclones, the majority of the tree falls were reported in private properties and not on public roads or places where trees are maintained by BMC.

According to BMC data, of the total 812 trees that fell during Cyclone Tauktae, 504 were in private areas and 308 were in public spaces. During last year’s Cyclone Nisarga, of the total 323 trees that fell, 221 were in private areas and 102 trees were in public spaces. The data further adds that this year the highest tree fall was reported in Chembur followed by Bandra and Kurla.

The civic body in a statement on Wednesday said, “About 70% of the fallen trees between May 16 and May 18 are of foreign species. These mainly include tree species like Peltoforum, gulmohar, thespesia, rain-tree, royal palm (nautal palm) etc. With this in mind, it has been underlined once again that while planting trees in the BMC area, it is necessary to give priority to native species.”

BMC has been appealing citizens to plant native species that include kusum, also known as lac tree, which is a large forest tree with smooth green bark, followed by krishna’s buttercup which is associated with the legend of child deity Krishna.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed BMC over tree falls in the city. Abhijit Samant, BJP corporator in BMC’s tree authority, said, “The number of tree fall increased this year when compared to last year. This means BMC did not learn anything form Cyclone Nisarga. Even after tree falls, there is not enough manpower available to come and pick the trees.”