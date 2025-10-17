Complainant turns accused in 2-kg gold robbery

MUMBAI: Three days after two employees of a jewellery firm were robbed of 2.067 kg gold worth ₹2.29 crore at gunpoint, the police investigation has revealed that one of the two employees stole the ornaments with the help of his aides and a colleague.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 3 pm on Monday when Shyamla Bhai Rabari and Jagdish Kerabhai Aala, employees of Masterchain and Jewels, a jewellery-making firm in Tamba Kata Market in south Mumbai, collected the ornaments from a hallmarking unit in Sewri and were on their way to their showroom on a motorcycle. When they reached Zakaria Bunder Road in Sewri, two unidentified men, on a two-wheeler, intercepted them.

“One of the accused started pulling the bag containing the gold jewellery from Aala, who was riding pillion. When Aala resisted the robbers and started running with the bag, one of the accused pulled out a pistol and pointed it at him. He then snatched the bag from Aala and drove away,” said a police officer.

Following this, based on their complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified individuals under Sections 309 (robbery) and 126 (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3 (licence for acquisition and possession of firearms and ammunition) and 25 (Punishment for certain offences) of the Arms Act.

Subsequently, the police investigation has revealed that Rabari hatched a conspiracy and took the help of his relatives, Bhanaram Rabari and Leelaram Devasi, both 21 years old, and another employee of the firm, Jogaram Masruram Devasi, to steal the ornaments.

“We have arrested Shyamla Bhai and his relatives, Bhanaram and Leelaram, from Jallore in Rajasthan. Jogaram, who is also an accused, is on the run,” the officer said, adding that all the stolen jewellery has been recovered.