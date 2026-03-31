Complaint against Nitesh Rane for alleged hate speech in Malvani

MUMBAI: A complaint has been filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane at the Malvani police station for his speech during Ram Navami last week. The complainant, Shanul Syed, a resident of Malvani and a community activist, has asked the police to register an FIR against Rane. Nitesh Rane (HT PHOTO)

Sayed has included the video of Rane’s speech made during the Ram Navami yatra on March 26, along with a list of FIRs filed against him for his speeches against Muslims in the past. Among the 12 such FIRs filed in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), five were in just one year: 2024. Two of these complaints were filed at Malvani police station.

In his complaint, received by the police on March 27, Syed alleged that on Ram Navami, a stage was erected near Police Beat No 2, Malvani, without BMC’s permission, and that Rane delivered a speech from here that was “provocative, inflammatory and hurtful to Muslims”.

“Mr Rane appears to be a habitual offender in matters related to hate speech and communal provocation. His statements have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony in the area. Therefore I request you to take immediate cognizance of this matter and register an FIR against him,” reads Syed’s complaint to the Malvani police.

Syed had made a similar complaint against Rane in 2024 as well, for the latter’s inflammatory speech made at a rally organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj in Malvani. However, in the absence of police action, Sayed had approached the Bombay high court (HC). Subsequently, complaints against Rane that had been filed around the same time in Mankhurd, Kashmira and Ghatkopar, were clubbed together, based on which HC ordered that FIRs be registered against the MLA.

While Malvani had witnessed riots in 2023 during the Ram Navami procession, since then the festival has been held without any incident. Last year, said Syed, “thanks to the court’s intervention, police bandobast was excellent, and Rane did not come to the area.”

This year, the local police assured members of the Muslim community that Ram Navami would be celebrated peacefully. However, a scuffle took place between a few local Muslims and some Hindus involved in making preparations for the Ram Navami yatra, on the night before the festival, over the hoisting of saffron flags outside the area’s main mosque. A video of the scuffle went viral on social media.

The next day, Rane participated in the rally and made a speech wherein he allegedly threatened to “gouge out the eyes” of anyone who looked askance at the saffron flag, and “play marbles with them”.

Malvani police has called Syed to record his statement at the police station on Tuesday.