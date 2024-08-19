Computer engineering emerges as top choice for students: CET Cell

Mumbai: Computer engineering continues to be the top choice for engineering students this year as well, as it received 19,27,485 applications out of which 22,658 students got allotted seats in the first phase of admissions. HT Image

The first list of ongoing engineering admissions for the city was announced on August 15 by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET).

According to the first list, after computer engineering, the other popular courses include electronics, telecommunications, and artificial intelligence (AI). Surprisingly, mechanical engineering stands, which stood third last year, is in fifth place this year.

This year, the number of students applying for undergraduate engineering courses (BE/BTech) has seen an increase as compared to the last couple of years, with the state recording the highest-ever 1,92,398 registrations for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). This is a 19% increase in applications compared to the last academic year (2023–24) when 1.55 lakh students signed up for engineering admissions. The registration figure stood at around 1.13 lakh in 2021–22.

This year for the first time students registered for courses in engineering and technology (4 years) and Master of Engineering and Technology (integrated 5 years).

Around 1,76,111 students filled 7,29,1,832 choices for the various branches of engineering as a single student can select multiple courses multiple times while applying for colleges. According to data given by the CET cell in the first round, computer engineering received 19,2,7,485 applications out of which 22,658 students were allotted for this course in the first round.

Suresh Ukarande, principal, of KJ Somaiya College of Engineering, said, In the case of the number of applications, IT may go down, but considering the cutoff marks in many colleges, IT is still the second choice of the student. Computer engineering is always the first choice of the students, and in new emerging branches like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), most students prefer to get admission in these courses.”

While explaining the demands of traditional courses, he further added, “Traditional courses like mechanical engineering, electronics, and telecommunications are always in the top five ranks of the student’s choice. We are seeing an increasing number of students in mechanical compared to the last five years. Considering the demands of the new age, these courses are in demand in various fields again.”