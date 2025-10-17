Confused about ‘green crackers’? Activist explains what they really are and why it matters this Diwali

MUMBAI: As Mumbai’s air quality dips following the monsoon season, environmentalists warn that the five-day Diwali festival could push pollution levels higher. Every year, the city’s air and noise readings spike after fireworks, prompting debate over the use of green crackers- the supposedly less polluting alternative.

In order to understand what they are, how they differ from traditional fireworks, and how citizens can celebrate responsibly, HT spoke with Sumaira Abdulali, crusader against pollution in the city, environmental activist and founder of Awaaz Foundation. On Thursday, her organisation and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) jointly tested 25 firecrackers for noise and emission levels in the city at Rashtriya Chemical Facility in Chembur.

Are traditional firecrackers banned in Mumbai?

Traditional firecrackers are not banned in the city. However, it’s strongly advised that people choose green crackers this Diwali. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court reiterated that only less polluting, green firecrackers should be used. While the order applies specifically to Delhi, citizens of Mumbai should also take the initiative to follow it in the interest of cleaner air.

What exactly are green crackers?

Green firecrackers are designed to emit fewer pollutants, than conventional ones. The CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) defines them as fireworks made with smaller shells, reduced quantities of raw materials and ash, with uniformly acceptable quality and additives that act as dust suppressants to lower emissions.

Compared to traditional crackers, they achieve at least a 30% reduction in particulate matter (PM) or a 20% reduction in PM along with 10% fewer gaseous pollutants such as sulphur dioxide (SO₂) and nitrogen dioxide (NO₂).

Traditional firecrackers, by contrast, vary in composition each year depending on the products launched in the market. Currently, the only mandatory guideline for manufacturers is to maintain noise levels within prescribed limits.

How can consumers identify genuine green crackers?

Eco-conscious buyers need to be vigilant. Every certified green cracker carries a barcode or QR code that, when scanned, reveals its composition. The details can be cross-checked with the formulations listed on the CSIR-NEERI website.

Over the years, however, several of these QR codes have been found faulty or printed with incorrect information. To be sure, consumers should avoid crackers containing barium nitrate, arsenic, lithium, or mercury. Packaging should also display the logos of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and CSIR-NEERI.

What did Thursday’s MPCB-Awaaz Foundation test reveal?

Out of the 25 firecrackers tested, 18 did not mention any noise-level limit, and 15 lacked a QR code or barcode. These samples will now be sent for laboratory analysis to verify if the chemicals used match those listed on the packaging. The noise readings are expected to be released soon. The maximum permissible decibel level (A), general noise levels is 125 and Decibel level (C) the peak high and low is 145.

What more can authorities do to control pollution?

The 10pm deadline for bursting firecrackers must be strictly enforced, as per the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. There’s a common misconception that exemptions until midnight apply to all festivities — that rule only applies to loudspeakers on specific days, not firecrackers.

The police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) should also make it compulsory for licensed vendors to sell only certified green crackers. That would make the transition faster and more effective.

Every year, MPCB’s pre- and post-Diwali reports show that noise levels exceed permissible limits. The problem often gets masked because daily averages lower the readings, even then the reading are exponentially higher.

Which agencies regulate the trade and use of fireworks?

The police oversee licensing and crack down on illegal firecrackers. The BMC issues vendor permits, while the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board acts as the regulatory body empowered to seize or confiscate materials that violate environmental norms.