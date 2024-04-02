Cong snubs VBA, fields Abhay Patil from Akola

Mumbai: Despite a proposal from a section of Congress leaders in Maharashtra to support Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar’s candidature in Akola in lieu the VBA’s support to the party in seven other constituencies, the Congress on Monday evening declared Dr Abhay Patil as its candidate from Akola. Dr Patil will take on Ambedkar and Anup Dhotre of the BJP in a triangular fight. With the announcement of his candidature, the Congress’ central leadership has signalled that there won’t be any tie-up as proposed by the state Congress between the party and VBA. **EDS: IMAGE VIA @INCIndia** New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal during the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Monday, April 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_01_2024_000032B) (PTI)

The announcement came hours after Vijay Wadettiwar, senior Congress leader and opposition leader said they had requested the party leadership to consider a proposal for an informal tie-up with the VBA.

“Many of us believe that if VBA is ready to extend support to the Congress on seven seats, then we can also consider supporting them in Akola in return. I spoke to the party leadership and am expecting an appropriate decision soon,” Wadettiwar told reporters on Monday morning.

Earlier, when talks for inducting VBA into the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had failed, Ambedkar had offered to extend support to the Congress in seven out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Though Congress did not formally accept the offer, Ambedkar had declared the VBA’s support for Congress candidates in Kolhapur and Nagpur, where Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Vikas Thakre are contesting the polls, respectively. Ambedkar had also offered to extend support to the Congress in other five seats if the party provided VBA with a list.

The state Congress, however, was divided on the proposal. While Wadettiwar and others favoured a tie-up with VBA, state president Nana Patole said that the Congress was part of MVA and it would not be possible for them to take the VBA’s support only for the party.

“We have not sought any support and there is no discussion in the party over his offer. We are a MVA ally and VBA’s decision to support us and not others won’t work. If they want to support, then they will have to extend support for all allies,” said Patole.

The VBA has declared candidates for 20 Lok Sabha seats so far.