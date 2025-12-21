Cong to go solo in city

Mumbai: The Congress has decided to go solo in the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls keeping in mind the feelings of local workers, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala, said on Saturday. Ramesh Chennithala (HT Photo)

Chennithala chaired a meeting of the Mumbai political affairs committee and spoke to various leaders across the state on Saturday about the upcoming corporation polls. Speaking to reporters in the evening, he said, “We will contest in alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) wherever possible and necessary. But in Mumbai, we will be contesting solo since this is a local poll and workers have their aspirations.”

The ruling BJP was pouring in money openly for the polls, which was unprecedented, Chennithala said. He refused to answer questions about a possible alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Sources said the Congress’ central leadership will not be campaigning for the BMC polls, in a repeat of circumstances in the 2017 polls. Party secretary UB Venkatesh will have a dialogue with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (MVA) chief Prakash Ambedkar to explore prospects of seat-sharing, the sources added.

The Mumbai unit chief of NCP (SP) Rakhi Jadhav said they were in conversation with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress for an alliance wherever possible, so that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance remains intact.’’

In the 2017 BMC poll, the Congress had won 31 seats, but only 17 former corporators are still with the party, while others including group leader Ravi Raja have crossed over to the BJP and other ruling parties. In the 2012 polls, Congress had secured 52 seats.

Raj Thackeray visits shakhas

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray visited party offices in Bhandup, Govandi, Kurla, Byculla and Tardeo on Saturday, ahead of the upcoming poll. Raj and his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray are expected to announce their alliance for the civic polls in the next few days.

Shelar meets Shinde

As the seat-sharing talks between the BJP and the Shiv Sena for polls to several civic bodies are still on, state minister and senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar held a meeting with deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde at Mira Road on Saturday. The duo discussed roadblocks in the alliance.

“We had a positive discussion on alliance in Mumbai and other civic bodies in the Mumbai metropolitan region,”Shelar said.

NCP legislator injured in accident

NCP legislator Sanjay Khodke was injured after he met with an accident while travelling for a poll-related meeting in Amravati. Khodke was riding a scooter when he was knocked down by a car, and he was injured on his legs and spine. On Friday, he released a video saying he was fine and was being treated at the hospital.