Congress announces jumbo team of 351 members for Maharashtra unit

MUMBAI: In an attempt to rebuild the party, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has approved a jumbo committee for the Maharashtra unit. Five months after changing its leadership, the party on Tuesday declared a fresh committee comprising 351 members. The Congress leadership also approved a 36-member political affairs committee for the state unit and 13 district presidents. Harshwardhan Sapkal replaced Nana Patole in February

According to the new order, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee will be headed by an 87-member executive committee followed by 16 senior vice presidents, 38 vice presidents, 108 general secretaries, 95 secretaries, five senior spokespersons, one treasurer and one media coordinator.

“The party has tried to accommodate all the top and mid-level leaders in the state committee,” said a senior Congress leader. “The panel also comprises a large number of young faces, who have been given an opportunity for the first time.”

The AICC had appointed Harshwardhan Sapkal as the new president of the state unit in February. He replaced Nana Patole, who had expressed a desire to leave the position following the crushing defeat of the party in the Maharashtra assembly elections held in November. Congress could win only 16 seats of 102 seats contested as part of the opposition led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition.

It is also suffering from desertions of senior leaders and former legislators.