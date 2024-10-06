MUMBAI: Indian National Congress (INC) leader and Rajya Sabha member Chandrakant Handore’s son was arrested by the Govandi police on Friday night in a hit-and-run case in Chembur. Congress MP’s son arrested in hit-and-run in Govandi

According to the police, the incident occurred near Acharya College, Chembur, when a Honda Accord driven by Ganesh Handore hit a two-wheeler in a rear-ended collision. The victim, Gopal Arote, fell on the road from the impact and sustained head injuries.

The victim was taken to Zen Multi-Specialty Hospital, and a case was registered by his sister. The Govandi police registered an offence against Ganesh under sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125A (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 281 (rash or negligent driving on a public way) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and under sections 134 (duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person) and 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act,” said a police officer.

After the accident Handore’s son had fled from the spot, as he was afraid of the crowd that had gathered, said a police officer. The police traced the Honda Accord and arrested Ganesh Handore. Ganesh told the police he was going to drink juice with his son when the accident took place. “After arresting him, he complained to us of dizziness due to low sugar, so we admitted him to JJ Hospital in Byculla. We were supposed to produce him before a Chembur court,” said the police officer.