Congress spokesperson Waghmare joins Shinde-led Sena

Mumbai: Congress spokesperson Raju Waghmare joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday in Thane, in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. HT Image

Speaking on the occasion, Waghmare said that there was confusion within the Mahavikas Aghadi, causing suffering for Congress leaders. “Some are leaving the party and joining other parties,” said Waghmare as he joined Shiv Sena. The CM welcomed him into the party.

Waghmare further expressed that he had staunchly defended the Congress for many years, but felt that Congress leaders and workers were not valued within the MVA. He mentioned that Congress was acting under the directions of Shiv Sena UBT leaders, leading to a sense of suffocation among Congress leaders.