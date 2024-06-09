Congress would have won Mumbai North West, Raver, Aurangabad if contested: Nana Patole

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has emerged as the face of the party after its fine performance in the Lok Sabha elections. Despite opposition from within the party, Congress leadership has expressed confidence in Patole. After securing 13 Lok Sabha seats, the party is now preparing for the crucial state assembly elections. Faisal Malik spoke to Patole who believes the invincible force that infused fresh life into party workers was Rahul Gandhi. Mumbai, May 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole addresses a press conference, at the party head office, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Sandeep Anandrao Mahankal)

Excerpts:

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Congress has emerged the number one party in Maharashtra after the Lok Sabha polls. Your comment.

Modi was running a dictatorial government and tried to create animosity between different castes and communities. No one dared to oppose him. At a time like that, Rahul Gandhi created awareness among people by holding the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’. It gave people the courage to speak up – that’s when the wave of change started.

Both the yatras made a huge impact in the state. After this, it fell upon me to encourage Congress workers to take the renewed fervour forward across villages and talukas. Workers mobilised voters which translated into results in the polls.

What are the other factors behind this surprising turnaround?

The people were affected with agrarian crisis, inflation, unemployment and similar issues which compelled them to vote against the government in big numbers.

It is believed that Marathas voted against Mahayuti candidates?

People from across castes and communities were against the BJP. They had also deliberately created animosity between Maratha and OBC communities to divert people’s attention from the real issue -- conducting a caste-based census. It will help get Marathas the reservation (in government jobs and education). No government can provide reservations without a caste-based census and the Modi government is against it.

Who do you give credit for this victory?

In Maharashtra, everyone in MVA played their respective roles, but I must reiterate that if Rahul (Gandhi) ji would not have started a movement, it would have been difficult for us to achieve this success.

So teamwork brought success to Congress?

We have to admit that both NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) worked hard along with Congress.

Do you feel Congress would have won more seats, if given the opportunity? If so, can you name a few?

Yes. If Congress would have got more seats to contest in the seat sharing deal then the party certainly would have won more seats. We would have won Mumbai North West, Raver, Aurangabad, among a few others.

Was the seat-sharing not done according to merit?

Merit was not considered for a few seats, and MVA had to face the consequences.

Will problems over seat-sharing surface in the assembly polls?

There won’t be any issue on the matter henceforth. All of us will find a way out.

What is next for Congress in Maharashtra?

For now we have started preparations for the state assembly elections. Our priority is to contest the polls as the MVA coalition.

You had said that Congress always plays the role of a big brother in MVA. Can you elaborate on this?

Congress is a national party and has to keep in mind the interest of the country. It is our duty to take all the regional parties along, which Congress is doing effectively. We also don’t believe that they (Shiv Sena-UBT) were in the role of a big brother because they had more MPs (in 2019); now we have that status because we have more MPs. We all are equal in the MVA coalition.