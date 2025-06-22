Conjunctivitis cases surge in Mumbai as monsoon sets in

Mumbai: The arrival of the monsoon has fuelled the rise of conjunctivitis, a highly contagious eye infection commonly known as the ‘eye flu’. The city is witnessing a 20%–30% sharp spike in cases over the past two weeks. Doctors advise residents to maintain strict hand hygiene, avoid sharing personal items such as towels and cosmetics, and to prevent spreading the disease, the infected are urged to stay home (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Doctors warn people against the indiscriminate use of over-the-counter steroid-based eye drops, which may not only be ineffective but also harmful without a proper diagnosis.

The surge in cases is closely tied to seasonal weather patterns—intermittent rains, fluctuating temperatures, and high humidity create ideal conditions for adenoviruses to thrive. These viruses, which can cause a range of cold or flu-like infections, spread rapidly through contaminated hands, shared towels, and even airborne droplets in crowded spaces. People’s immunity is often weakened by fluctuating weather conditions, and when that is combined with poor hygiene and increased indoor crowding, it further fuels a conjunctivitis outbreak.

At JJ Hospital, Maharashtra’s largest government-run tertiary facility, doctors are seeing over 35 new red-eye cases daily—more than double the usual 10 to 15. “This surge is expected during the rains, but what is alarming is how quickly it is spreading across families and communities,” said Dr SN Sawant, head of ophthalmology at the hospital. He confirmed that most infections appear to be viral, particularly adenoviral conjunctivitis, which is highly contagious.

Dr Sawant cautioned against the use of steroid-based eye drops unless prescribed and added that most of these infections were self-limiting illnesses that would naturally resolve on their own even without medical treatment. “They can be managed with hygiene, antibiotic drops to prevent secondary infections, and cold compresses. Steroids, when misused, can delay healing and lead to corneal complications,” he said.

Private hospitals are seeing a similar trend. Dr Nikhil Sardar, senior consultant ophthalmologist at Nanavati Hospital, also reported a 20%–30% increase in conjunctivitis cases in the last two to three weeks. He too held the early monsoon weather conditions responsible, adding that stagnant water creates the perfect environment for the virus to spread. “Hand-to-eye contact, shared towels, and crowded indoor settings make transmission almost inevitable,” he said, and added, “People often ignore early symptoms, thinking it’s just a minor irritation, but by the time they seek medical advice, they have already exposed others.” Sardar said that adenoviral conjunctivitis was particularly tricky because it remained contagious for several days even after the redness in the eyes fades. He said, “Isolation and hygiene are critical in breaking the chain.”

In Powai, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital has reported a 10%–20% increase in cases, especially among young adults aged 20 to 50. “Most of the cases we are seeing are viral, and rising pollution may be worsening the condition,” said Dr Neeraj Tulara, the hospital’s infectious disease specialist.

Common symptoms of conjunctivitis include red or bloodshot eyes, irritation, sticky discharge, swelling of eyelids, and sensitivity to light. While healthy individuals typically recover in a few days, those with weakened immune systems may experience prolonged infections.