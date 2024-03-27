Conman who posed as Dy CM’s PA booked in one more case

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have registered one more offence against the conman who posed as the personal assistant to deputy chief minister and BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis, and duped people under various pretexts. The police said the accused cheated four more people, promising them jobs in MHADA and doing their work in the police department, and took ₹25 lakh from them. The Marine Drive police have registered a case against Kiran Patil, 50, a resident of Titwala. HT Image

“According to the police Patil was arrested in a case for cheating a washerman from Dhobi Ghat, promising to get his work done in the office of registrar, concerning a petition challenging the election and appointment of chairman of Dhobi Ghat at Saat Rasta and had taken ₹15 lakh from him,” said a police officer. “This time he took money from one Bhikaji Jangam, 71, a resident of Dombivli,” he added.

Patil met the complainant at various places outside the BJP offices in Mumbai where the deal was fixed.

“Patil posed as the PA to Fadnavis and at times staffer in his office, even wore an identity card having lanyard written ‘Maharashtra Government.’ The identity card was always covered in his pocket, only the lanyard could be seen. Promising jobs in MHADA and getting police department work done he took ₹25 lakh from Jangam who in turn had taken the money from four people to get their work done,” said the police officer. When the complainant demanded his money back, he was threatened.

“We have registered the offence under sections 170 (personating a public servant), 171 (wearing grab or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against Patil. He is already arrested in the earlier offence, and we will take his custody in this offence as well,” said the police officer. The officer suspects Patil must have cheated more people.