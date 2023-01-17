Constitute AIIMS experts to examine Avinash Bhosle: CBI to PMLA Court

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday approached the special PMLA court seeking to constitute a board of experts from the All-India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) to examine high-profile Pune builder and hotelier, Avinash Bhosle, who has been admitted in St George Hospital since October 15, 2022.

Earlier, the court asked CBI to get all their questions regarding Bhosle’s health issues clarified from the dean of the hospital before hearing the plea. In its plea, the central agency claimed it was not satisfied with the reasons cited by the dean for Bhosle’s further hospitalisation.

“The accused has not been incapacitated in any manner. It is submitted that the reasons recorded for further hospitalisation are unjustified and questionable,” the plea stated. “From the medical reports of Bhosle, it appears that the illness mentioned is general and symptoms related to Covid condition. Bhosle has neither been on a ventilator nor in a coma, and there is no indication from the perusal of the report that the accused underwent major surgery or faced any serious and emergency health complications during the period of hospitalisation or before that.”

The special PMLA court, however, refused to directly refer Bhosle to AIIMS, New Delhi. The court said CBI can approach the dean of JJ Hospital, and point out the issues which are kept silent by doctors concerned despite raising the same by the agency and also file an application accordingly with the dean and seek opinion on alleged points which are kept silent.

“Unless all material is before the court, the court cannot draw any conclusion on what has been alleged,” the court added.

Bhosle was shifted to the St George hospital by the prison authorities after he suffered stomach ache and related complications on October 15.

“The record shows that since long Bhosle is in St George Hospital and there is no update on his health status reported to this court. Even the jail superintendent had directly shifted him to the hospital and informed the court vide letter email dated October 15, 2022. Since there is nothing reported to this court regarding the status of his health,” the special PMLA judge MG Deshpande observed, while directing ED to check his health status.

Bhosle has been arrested by the CBI and the ED in connection with the loan fraud at Yes Bank involving Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited.

According to ED, Kapil Wadhawan had obtained around ₹3,983 crore loan for DHFL and the same was diverted and siphoned off. The agency claimed that out of the total amount of ₹2,700 received by DHFL from Yes Bank, ₹2317 crores was diverted to Radius Group of Sanjay Chhabria and an amount ₹267 crores was diverted by the Radius Group to Bhosle’s firms.

ED claimed that in further investigation, they found that Bhosle received ₹431 crores in M/s Nibodh Realty LLP from Chhabria. Further ₹50 crores have been received in Ms Abil Dairy LLP from Chhabria. Further, Bhosle has also received ₹37.50 crores from DHFL in the name of fees/consultancy charges.

