Construction debris might lead to flooding in Navi Mumbai, claim greens
Navi Mumbai environmentalists have complained of lack of management of the construction debris in the city that might lead to flooding in monsoon.
They claimed that the debris is either left near the construction sites or dumped in wetlands, destroying the environment.
NatConnect Foundation has alerted Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and its commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, on this impending danger.
“Just one good shower and all the desilting done with lakhs of rupees from honest tax payers’ money will literally go down the drain that will be blocked by the slush and rubble,” NatConnect director, BN Kumar, said.
“This is a shocking state of affairs as we do not see any semblance of debris clearance. The debris removal should have been part of the pre-monsoon work that was scheduled to be completed by May 31,” he said.
NatConnect also expressed its serious concerns over disposal of debris that is not being done in a responsible manner. Most of the debris from the city’s projects is now landing in wetlands and mangroves, particularly in Kharghar, the not-for-profit outfit said.
Kharghar-based activists, Nareshchandra Singh and Jyoti Nadkarni, have already raised alarm several times against the node turning into a destination for debris instead of exotic native and migratory birds.
“Bird watchers have now become debris watchers,” Singh quipped, blaming officials for their inaction despite a series of complaints.
Bangar said he has asked the encroachment department to act on the issue.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
