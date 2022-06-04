Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Construction debris might lead to flooding in Navi Mumbai, claim greens
Construction debris might lead to flooding in Navi Mumbai, claim greens

Navi Mumbai environmentalists have complained of lack of management of the construction debris in the city that might lead to flooding in monsoon; they claim that the debris is either left near construction sites or dumped in wetlands, destroying the environment
Published on Jun 04, 2022 06:07 PM IST
ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai environmentalists have complained of lack of management of the construction debris in the city that might lead to flooding in monsoon.

They claimed that the debris is either left near the construction sites or dumped in wetlands, destroying the environment.

NatConnect Foundation has alerted Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and its commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, on this impending danger.

“Just one good shower and all the desilting done with lakhs of rupees from honest tax payers’ money will literally go down the drain that will be blocked by the slush and rubble,” NatConnect director, BN Kumar, said.

“This is a shocking state of affairs as we do not see any semblance of debris clearance. The debris removal should have been part of the pre-monsoon work that was scheduled to be completed by May 31,” he said.

NatConnect also expressed its serious concerns over disposal of debris that is not being done in a responsible manner. Most of the debris from the city’s projects is now landing in wetlands and mangroves, particularly in Kharghar, the not-for-profit outfit said.

Kharghar-based activists, Nareshchandra Singh and Jyoti Nadkarni, have already raised alarm several times against the node turning into a destination for debris instead of exotic native and migratory birds.

“Bird watchers have now become debris watchers,” Singh quipped, blaming officials for their inaction despite a series of complaints.

Bangar said he has asked the encroachment department to act on the issue.

