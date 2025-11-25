NAVI MUMBAI: A high-speed, multi-vehicle collision on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway early Monday morning claimed the life of a 36-year-old container driver and left two others injured. The accident took place around 5 am on the Mumbai-bound lane near Khopoli in Raigad district. Container driver killed in pile-up on Mumbai–Pune Expressway

According to the Khopoli Police, the deceased has been identified as Riyas Ali Ahmed, a resident of Antop Hill in Wadala, who was driving a container trailer towards the city when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

Police officers said that the trailer was being driven far over the speed limit and when the driver lost control, the vehicle first rammed into a Tata Punch car, then hit a pickup van, and finally crashed into a truck driven by the complainant Sameer Khan Pathan, 36, from Belagavi.

The impact was fatal for Riyas Ahmed, who sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. “Ahmed was found trapped inside the mangled container cabin and was declared dead when rescuers pulled him out. The pickup van’s driver and a passenger were injured and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment,” said a police officer.

The two people in the pickup vehicle, the driver Uttam Ramchandra Patil, 27, from Belagavi, and a cleaning helper Akshay Vasant Janagre, 27, from Satara suffered minor injuries in the collision.

All the vehicles involved in the crash have been severely damaged. Apart from the Khopoli police, teams from Borghat highway police, Help Foundation, IRB, Devdut Rescue unit, Delta Force, and the Maharashtra Security Force reached the spot promptly and carried out the rescue and clearance operations.