Mumbai: Several contractual teachers and non-teaching staff from across Maharashtra staged a protest at Azad Maidan on Monday, demanding that the state government regularise their services in the education department. Contract teachers protest at Azad Maidan over delay in job regularisation

The protest, organised by the Samagra Shiksha Sangharsh Committee, saw participation from employees representing several districts of the state. Around 3,378 contractual workers appointed under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan joined the demonstration, calling for their absorption into permanent posts.

The protesters said the demonstration comes several months after the state government assured them that a decision would be taken based on the findings of a study committee constituted by then chief minister Eknath Shinde. The panel had been formed following repeated protests by the contractual staff seeking job security and continuation of their services.

According to the committee, the panel submitted its report to the government on January 25, 2025, recommending that the contractual employees be retained in service. Since then, employees have intensified their demand that the government implement the recommendation and regularise their appointments.

In December last year, during the winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur, nearly 3,000 contractual staff had staged a hunger strike at Yashwant Stadium from December 8 to December 12. At the time, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured the protesters that the government would decide once the model code of conduct ended. The hunger strike was later withdrawn following intervention by Prof. Manohar Chonde and MLA Dnyaneshwar Mhatre.

However, the protesters said that even a month after the code of conduct was lifted, no decision had been taken regarding their permanent appointment, prompting them to resume demonstrations in Mumbai.

Members of the Sangharsh Committee said contractual employees perform critical functions in the education system. While teachers work in schools across the state, non-teaching staff handle administrative tasks such as data entry and maintenance of records on central education portals, including UDISE Plus.

A senior official from the education department said the proposal regarding their appointment had already been forwarded for consideration. “The proposal has been moved by the department and is currently pending with the Chief Minister’s Office for a final decision,” the official said.