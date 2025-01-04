Contractor sustains grievous injuries after 2 bike-borne men shoot at him

Navi Mumbai: A garbage contractor was shot at multiple times by two unidentified assailants on a bike in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai on Friday morning. Police suspect the motive could be professional rivalry. Multiple police teams have been formed to track down the shooters who fled the spot after the incident. Navi Mumbai, India - Jan. 3, 2025:One injured in firing out side opposite D Mart at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, January 3, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The contractor, Rajaram Dhoke, 48, a resident of Ghatkopar, takes contracts for collecting and disposing vegetable waste from the APMC market, which he then sells to cow shelters. Police said he went to the Sanpada ward office of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on official duty on Friday. He was drinking tea in his car near a tea stall opposite DMart when two men on a bike aimed at him.

“The victim was seated inside his car, sipping tea along with his colleagues when five bullets were shot by the accused from close range,” deputy commissioner of police (Zone 1) Pankaj Dahane said. “Three bullets hit the victim before his colleagues rushed him to the hospital.”

Dhoke sustained grievous injuries to his shoulder, abdomen, and leg. He was first taken to the Vashi Municipal Hospital, later shifted to MGM Hospital.

“I was having tea when I heard a loud sound. Initially I thought some vehicle’s glass broke. But when we checked, we saw an injured man in the car. We informed the police control room,” said Chinta Hanumant Jaydev, an eyewitness.

In the CCTV footage, Sanpada police located the two accused on the bike. The rider was seen wearing a helmet, and the pillion rider had his face covered with a cloth. A bullet casing from one of the rounds was retrieved from the spot by the police. Preliminary findings indicate the incident to be a case of professional rivalry, most likely involved with the APMC contract, said senior inspector Devidas Kathale of Sanpada police station.

Navi Mumbai Crime branch and Sanpada police are jointly investigating the matter.