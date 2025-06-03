Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
Controversial former cop sent to judicial custody

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 03, 2025 09:24 AM IST

Ranjeet Kasle is accused of spreading communal hatred, defaming public officials and sharing objectionable content on social media

MUMBAI: Former police officer Ranjeet Kasle, who had earlier claimed that he was offered a contract to kill Massajog sarpanch murder accused Walmik Karad, was on Monday produced at the Esplanade court and remanded in judicial custody. Kasle is accused of spreading communal hatred, defaming public officials and sharing objectionable content on social media.

Ranjeet Kalse was produced at the Esplanade court on Monday and remanded in judicial custody. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
The NM Joshi police station had registered a first information report (FIR) against Kasle last week, based on a complaint by a Bhandup-based social activist. He was accused of posting defamatory and objectionable messages against a woman politician, and booked for publishing or circulating false information, defamation and criminal actions intended to insult the modesty of a woman under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with the IT Act, said police.

On Friday, Kasle was arrested from Delhi and brought to Mumbai. He was produced before the court on Saturday and remanded in police custody for two days. On Monday, he was produced before the court again and remanded in judicial custody.

Police officers who interrogated Kasle said he wanted to increase his followers on social media by putting up controversial posts. Kasle’s viewership on social media was around 80,000 and he would start getting money once the figure crossed the 100,000-mark, he told the police.

“During interrogation, he said that does not care about police cases and will continue to put up controversial posts once he is released from judicial custody,” a police officer aware of the matter said.

Kalse was suspended when he claimed that he was offered a contract to kill the main accused in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case while he was posted in Beed district. He was dismissed from service under Article 311 of the Constitution around two months ago after he uploaded videos about the supposed offer to kill Karad and other matters, said police.

Kasle had worked as a sub-inspector at the DB Marg and Marine Drive police stations in Mumbai before he was transferred to Beed district. His wife is a police sub-inspector and is presently posted in Nanded.

