Cop injured after car knocks him down near Dy CM’s residence

Mumbai: A constable with the Malabar Hill police station was injured in a hit-and-run accident outside the official residence of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The police have launched a manhunt for the driver, who fled from the scene after the incident.

As per the police, the incident occurred at around 11.30 pm on Friday near the Devgiri bungalow, officially allotted to Fadnavis after he took charge of his post last year. The police said that the victim – police constable Bhagwan Patil – has been attached to the Malabar Hill police station since 2018 and was on night duty.

“Patil set off on the beat marshall motorbike around 8 pm. We received information at around 11.40 pm that he had been injured and rushed a team to Devgiri. After which, he was rushed to the JJ Hospital in Byculla,” said an officer with the Malabar Hill police station.

According to Patil’s statement, which was recorded on Saturday, he was riding by the bungalow when a four-wheeler overtook him at high speed and knocked him down in the process. As a result, he fell on his left side and was dragged along with the skidding bike for a few metres. Constables posted at Devgiri immediately rushed to his aid and informed the control room about the incident. The information was conveyed to his colleagues, who reached the spot with a vehicle to take him to the hospital.

The doctors at the JJ Hospital have told the police that he has suffered blunt force trauma to his left leg and minor injuries to his knee.

“Patil was only able to see that it was a white car but could not see its licence plate number. We are scanning CCTV cameras at and around the spot so that we can identify and trace the vehicle. The high speed that the accused was driving might have also resulted in the vehicle being captured by speed cameras and we are in touch with the Traffic Police for any information relevant to our case,” said the officer.

Senior police inspector Rajan Rane, Malabar Hill police station confirmed the incident and added that inquiries were underway.

The police have registered a case of causing injury and endangering life due to rash and negligent driving against unknown persons under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.