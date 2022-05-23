Cops fly to Prague to extradite accused wanted in US model’s murder
Palghar: A four-member team from the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Commissionerate (MBVV) led by Zone 1 DCP Amit Kale has reached Prague to extradite Vipul Patel a key accused in the murder of US-based model Leona Swiderski (33). The model’s fiancee Pragnesh Desai had allegedly hired three people, including Patel, for killing her on 8 February 2003. While Patel and Desai were acquitted by the Thane court, the other two accused are still absconding.
The case has been reopened at the behest of the US government after 19 years. The case will be tried afresh and Interpol played a vital role in the extradition of Vipul Patel from Prague, police officials said.
MBVV Commissioner Sadanand Date approached Interpol which helped the police in the extradition of Patel, who is in Prague.
On February 8, 2003, Desai and Swiderski arrived at the Mumbai Airport and as planned by Desai, the couple was kidnapped by the trio, which later murdered the model.
It was later revealed that Desai murdered Swiderski to avail benefits of the $1 million insurance policy she had taken, said PI Sanjay Hazare officer who is part of the investigating team.
Desai and Swiderski, an aspiring fashion model, were just weeks away from being married when they flew to Mumbai on February 8, 2003, said Hazare.
“Swiderski disappeared soon after landing at the Mumbai airport. Desai claimed that he filed a missing person report. The following day, 9 February 2003, we found Leona’s body by the side of the road at Kashimira off the Mumbai Ahmedabad national highway,” Hazare added.
As per the probe, Desai had paid a childhood friend Vipul Patel over $66,666 to kill Swiderski.
Altaf Gafoor Patel is the other accused in the murder of Swiderski, who was then 25-year-old. All accused are charged under sections 120 (B), 201, 302(murder) of the IPC for criminal conspiracy and tampering with the evidence.
Desai was acquitted by the Thane court a few years ago and presently lives in Vadodara. The case has been reopened at the behest of the US government after 19 years. The case will be tried afresh and Interpol played a vital role in the extradition of Vipul Patel from Prague, police officials said.
The police team will return from Prague on 27 May and the two accused Patel and Desai will be produced before the court said the official.
-
DSR technique: Farmers in Sangrur to get ₹2 for saving one cubic metre of water
Sangrur: After ₹1,500 per acre incentive to farmers for adopting the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique across Punjab, the state government has decided to give ₹2 to Sangrur farmers for saving one cubic metre or 1,000 litres of water. The agriculture department has started a water conservation pilot project on a trial basis in Sunam and Dhuri blocks of the district to encourage farmers to save groundwater by adopting water-saving techniques.
-
Punjab sets target to double area under DSR technique
Chandigarh: The Punjab agriculture department has fixed a target to bring 30 lakh acres (12 lakh hectares) of paddy under the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique during current kharif season, almost double as compared to the previous season. According to an official spokesperson, chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the portfolio of agriculture, directed the department to make concerted efforts to bring around 30 lakh acres under this technique.
-
Ex-AU hostellers foot marriage expenses of hostel employee’s daughter
Former inmates of Tarachand hostel of Allahabad University used social media for generating funds needed for the marriage of the daughter of a hostel employee who with Bheem's meager salary was finding it difficult to meet the expenses. On a visit to the hostel, AU alumnus Ajeet Singh came to know about the plight of Bheem, the hostel employee who had served them during their hostel days.
-
Our priority to conduct exams error-free: Professor Karbhari Vishwanath Kale
The new vice-chancellor (V-C) of Savitribai Phule Pune University, Professor Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, took charge on May 18 this year after former V-C, Professor Nitin Karmalkar, retired from the post. Professor Kale spoke to Hindustan Times on various issues including students' issues and most importantly, the forthcoming semester examination. Prof Karbhari, who is currently the vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, Raigad (district), has been given the additional charge of vice-chancellor of SPPU.
-
Highway traffic police train 100 personnel to resolve traffic snarls due to oil spills and accidents
Mumbai: In an attempt to find a solution to hours of traffic jam caused by spillage of oil and hazardous materials by overturning of vehicles on highways and expressways, especially during the rainy season, the Maharashtra Highway Traffic police have trained 100 personnel to become the first responders to initiate quick remedial measures for the motorists.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics