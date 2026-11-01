In 1971, Stockholm residents climbed 13 elms slated for a subway entrance; mass protests stopped the felling, and the trees survived

Environmental protests that began in May 1971 in Stockholm focused on 13 Elm trees in central Stockholm. After plans had been made by the government to cut down the trees to provide an opening for a new subway and to construct stores, the citizens started protesting by climbing up the trees. Stockholm residents used tree platforms and hammocks as part of their occupation of the elms during the 1971 protest against plans to cut them down for a subway entrance. (Wikimedia Commons)

According to the historical account published by Cambridge University Press, the confrontation known as the Battle of the Elms, or Almstriden, became an important moment in Sweden's environmental conservation. Many people participated in the protest, which compelled the authorities to rethink their decision. This dispute happened at Kungsträdgården, a well-known historical park in Stockholm. The movement began over the planned removal of 13 trees and eventually led to a broader debate about citizen participation, environmental conservation, and urban planning.

A development plan that threatened the historic trees The conflict arose from Stockholm's post-war redevelopment plans in the 1950s and 1960s. A number of changes occurred in the city as the municipal authorities aimed at bringing modernity to the heart of the city by upgrading its infrastructure and improving transport facilities. Roads were extended, and an extensive underground railway system was developed. In 1967, municipal authorities drew up a redevelopment plan for the city called City 67. One of the components of the plan was the construction of an underground station, waiting hall, and business premises in the Kungsträdgården area. For this, 13 mature elms had to be brought down.

The trees had become an established part of the public garden, and the destruction was opposed by the citizens who thought that this redevelopment was destroying an important aspect of the urban environment. Holger Blom, who was the chief garden superintendent of the city, claimed that the elms were sickly and should be removed. But this turned out to be false; therefore, the opposition eventually organized a campaign group called ‘Alternative Stad’, which means ‘ Alternative City’, beginning to oppose the decision in 1970. They held public meetings, contested the decision, and spread awareness through newspapers. Moreover, they set up a telephonic communication system that could instantly inform the activists as soon as the authorities attempted to cut down the trees.

At night, thousands gathered to protect the elms The conflict peaked on the night of May 11 and 12, 1971. In spite of the long resistance that went on for several months, officials did not back down from the decision to carry out the construction project. Workers came to the garden at about 2 a.m. and brought chainsaws for cutting down the trees. An early start time was chosen with the purpose of preventing the gathering of a large number of protesters who would block the process of destroying the trees. But the rapid information system of organizers immediately gathered the residents of Stockholm. Thousands of people came when the workers started cutting the trees.

People who took part in the demonstration were from diverse backgrounds, but they shared a common sense of discontent with the government's plan. There were some who sang and chanted slogans from the trees while others stood on the ground supporting them. The fight drew a lot of attention, especially when it was reported that there was a clash between police and protestors.

The following day, thousands of people gathered at Kungsträdgården in celebration of their victory through music, speeches, and demonstrations. The immediate result was that the protesters prevailed. The plan to cut down the elms was put on hold, and eventually the site of the subway entrance was changed. This event later came to be known as Almstriden throughout Sweden.