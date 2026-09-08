Cops halt screenings at Bandra’s Gaiety-Galaxy over licence lapse, burnt cables

MUMBAI: Gaiety-Galaxy cinema complex in Bandra, a landmark of the city’s film-going culture for more than five decades, was forced to stop screening films from Monday after the police found that its entertainment licence had not been renewed since 2021. Mumbai, India. Sep 07, 2026 - Mumbai's iconic Gaiety-Galaxy, popularly known as the G7, was shut down by the Mumbai police due to non-renewal of the licence. The cinema complex will remain closed until further notice. Mumbai, India. Sep 07, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The Bandra police issued a notice to the theatre on Sunday and put it up outside the premises, effectively halting movie screenings until the licence issue is resolved.

Deputy commissioner of police (Bandra) Mohit Garg said the theatre management had failed to renew its entertainment licence for several years. “We had issued them notices as the entertainment licence is given by the police,” Garg said. The licence lapse was not the only concern flagged by the police. According to officials, the theatre also had technical issues, including burnt electrical cables, which could pose a safety risk to moviegoers.

“Once the licence fees are paid, the competent authority will take a decision on whether to allow the theatre to function,” Garg said. The police have also registered an FIR under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

The action has temporarily brought the curtains down on screenings at a cinema complex that has occupied a distinctive place in Mumbai’s movie history. Opened in 1972, Gaiety-Galaxy has remained closely associated with the city’s single-screen cinema culture and, over the decades, became a favourite destination for film buffs and Bollywood enthusiasts.

The complex has been particularly synonymous with the fan culture surrounding Bollywood films, with movie releases at the Bandra theatre often drawing enthusiastic crowds.