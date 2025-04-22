MUMBAI: The Bhoiwada police have issued a notice of appearance to Dr Ravindra Deokar, a senior professor in the forensic medicine and toxicology department at KEM Hospital, after six female doctors accused him of sexual harassment. Cops issue notice of appearance against KEM doc accused of sexual harassment

The case was registered on April 12 under sections 74 (assault), 75 (sexual harassment), and 79 (gestures intended to insult a woman’s modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The initial complaint was filed by a 32-year-old assistant professor, who alleged that Dr Deokar repeatedly made inappropriate comments and physical advances—particularly when she wore a saree. She also described incidents of inappropriate touching during official functions and examinations.

Following her complaint, five more doctors came forward with similar allegations. The women accused Dr Deokar of inappropriate behaviour during seminars, Holi celebrations, and even casual outings. One doctor claimed he took her to a deserted road under the pretext of buying ice cream and misbehaved with her. The complainants initially raised the matter with his wife and later escalated it to hospital authorities before approaching the police.

According to the police, a prior complaint was reportedly made against Dr Deokar in 2021. However, it did not reach the Bhoiwada police station at the time. “We are trying to verify the earlier complaint. The complainant is currently abroad, and we plan to contact her upon her return,” said a senior police officer.

Investigators are also examining the alleged misuse of selfies. “The accused would ask the doctors for selfies—especially when they wore sarees—and use the opportunity to touch them inappropriately,” said an officer. While the complainants claim such photos were taken, they reportedly do not have copies. Police have stated they will seek access to Dr Deokar’s mobile phone as part of the probe.

Dr Deokar appeared before the Bhoiwada police on Sunday after the sessions court granted him interim protection from arrest. He was allowed to leave after being served a notice of appearance under section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which indicates that immediate arrest is not required. “He also handed over the keys to his cabin at KEM Hospital. Earlier, he had become unapproachable after the initial complaint was lodged,” the officer added.

Dr Deokar has denied all allegations and claimed that he is being falsely implicated.