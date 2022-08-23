Cops: Man pushes woman in front of a train, flees with kids in Maha
The mutilated body of the woman was recovered from the tracks, and the statement of the driver of Awadh Express has been recorded, said police.
A man allegedly killed a woman by pushing her in front of a moving train and fled with her children at Vasai Road station, in Palghar district, said police on Monday.
The incident came to fore after a video from the CCTV footage showed a man in his 30s dragging the woman, who was asleep on platform number 5 with the two children, to the edge.
“The man, who is assumed to be the deceased woman’s husband, killed her by pushing her in front of the approaching Awadh Express,” assistant commissioner, police railways Bhajirao Mahajan was reported as saying by PTI.
In the CCTV footage,the man was then seen picking up the two children and a backpack lying on a bench, before fleeing from the platform, the official said. The man was later spotted boarding a train to Dadar and from there to Kalyan and was seen at both these railway stations, Mahajan said, adding that a hunt has been launched to nab him.
The incident occurred at 4.10 am. The mutilated body of the woman was recovered from the tracks, and the statement of the driver of Awadh Express has been recorded.
The government railway police (GRP) stationed at Vasai has registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
The identity of deceased and accused is being ascertained as of now, said the police, adding, the man and the woman along with two children were first captured in camera on Sunday afternoon. According to the police, eyewitnesses saw them quarrel. The four spent the night on the platform but early Monday morning, the man woke the woman up and within a few seconds dragged and pushed her off the platform just as the train rushed past.
“We have scanned the CCTV footage and have traced his location to Dadar and then Kalyan,” senior police inspector Ganpat Tumbada of Vasai GRP, said. Teams have been dispatched to trace the man, he said.
-
A raincoat failed to camouflage this thief
Mumbai: The Park Site police have arrested an employee of a courier company, who allegedly stole Rs 1.5 lakh from the locker of the office using a duplicate key. The accused wore a raincoat while committing the crime to avoid being recognised on the CCTV camera installed in the office. The offender was thus spotted. The incident came to light in the morning of August 14. Nisar Asfaque Sayyed, 21, a resident of Ghatkopar (west) was subsequently taken into custody, senior police inspector Vinayak Mer of the Park Site police station said.
-
CM Eknath Shinde changes decision he took as minister in MVA govt
Mumbai: The state assembly on Monday cleared a bill allowing direct elections for the president of municipal councils that govern small cities. Chief minister Eknath Shinde brought the amendment bill to replace a decision taken by him as the urban development minister in the previous Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. In March 2020, Shinde had brought a bill revoking the amendment in the bill for direct election in the municipal councils.
-
AAP strengthens base in state, plays the caste card
Sensing a political opportunity in Maharashtra, given Congress's diminishing stock, the Aam Aadmi Party is looking to boost its prospects by roping in candidates from across party and caste lines. On Sunday, the party inducted former Lok Sabha MP and other backward classes leader Haribhau Rathod. Rathod, who was last with the Shiv Sena, belongs to the Banjara community, which has a strong presence in parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada.
-
Graft charges: Punjab Congress leaders visit VB office, ask to be detained
The Punjab Congress on Monday presented its leadership before the vigilance bureau saying it could detain any of them as it was “fed up” of allegations of corruption against its leaders by the Bhagwant Mann government. Party leaders, including Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, accused the AAP government of indulging in “vendetta and witch-hunt in Punjab” to divert attention from the heat it's facing from probe agencies in Delhi.
-
Retail sale of bio-diesel likely to be permitted in UP
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government's new bioenergy policy is expected to permit retail sale of bio-diesel and its blending with high-speed diesel by consumers and transporters to use the same as fuel in automobiles. Currently, the retail sale of biodiesel directly to consumers is not permitted in UP though no additional permission or licence is required to be obtained for production and storage of such fuel in the state.
