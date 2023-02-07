Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Cops nab burglar, solve eight house-breakings in Koparkhairane

Cops nab burglar, solve eight house-breakings in Koparkhairane

mumbai news
Published on Feb 07, 2023 12:20 AM IST

The arrested accused have been identified as Ankush Uttam Dhage, 36, while his associate is identified as Bablu Bengali, who is still absconding.

Koparkhairane police created a team to track the house-breaking cases. The burglaries happened at Bonkode, Ghansoli village and Khairane village. Around 80 to 90 CCTV footage were checked, following which the police could figure out the registration number of the two-wheeler used by the accused, who was traced to the Masjid Bunder area. (Image for representation)
Koparkhairane police created a team to track the house-breaking cases. The burglaries happened at Bonkode, Ghansoli village and Khairane village. Around 80 to 90 CCTV footage were checked, following which the police could figure out the registration number of the two-wheeler used by the accused, who was traced to the Masjid Bunder area. (Image for representation)
ByRaina Assainar

Navi Mumbai: A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly carrying out several house-breaking cases in Koparkhairane. The accused worked with another associate and would do a three-level recce before finalising the house, as per the police. So far, the duo have burgled eight homes in the area.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ankush Uttam Dhage, 36, while his associate is identified as Bablu Bengali, who is still absconding.

“In the last few months, we noticed a rise in housebreak-in cases in Koparkhairane,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I), Vivek Pansare, said. “With the arrest of Dhage, we have solved eight burglary cases, of which, one was reported this year and seven others in 2022. We have recovered 174.380 grams of gold ornaments worth 9.47 lakh from the accused.”

Koparkhairane police created a team to track the house-breaking cases. The burglaries happened at Bonkode, Ghansoli village and Khairane village. Around 80 to 90 CCTV footage were checked, following which the police could figure out the registration number of the two-wheeler used by the accused, who was traced to the Masjid Bunder area.

While Dhage is a resident of Dombivali, his accomplice is from Masjid Bunder. The modus operandi involved first doing a recce of a target house at around 7 pm, then at 9 pm and then finally at 11 pm. After finding the house, which had lights off all three would be targeted in the early hours. While Bengali would wait outside the house to keep a watch, Dhage would lay his hands on whatever he managed to find at the home. The duo would then sell off the gold ornaments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out