MUMBAI: On Thursday, constables from Khar police station rescued two men from drowning in the sea at Carter Road, Bandra. Cops rescue 2 drowning men off Carter Road promenade

According to officers from Khar police station, ASI Raju Gaikwad and three constables, who were patrolling the area in the evening, received an alert from the police control room that two men were spotted drowning in the sea by the Carter Road promenade at 6:30pm.

The police officers, with the help of life guards posted at the promenade, rescued the men and brought them safely to the shore. When they were brought ashore, the officers said, the rescuers noticed the men were not breathing, following which they quickly administered CPR on the two.

Once the two, who had water in their lungs got their breath back, they were rushed to Bhabha Hospital. They were unconscious when they were wheeled into the hospital. Later in the evening, Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar posted the video of the heroic rescue on X (formally twitter) and praised the efforts of the policemen.