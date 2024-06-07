Cops rescue 29-year-old woman from Dubai who was duped by her agent

MUMBAI: The Bharosa cell of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police rescued a 29-year-old woman who was being harassed by a Delhi agent who had sent her to work as a receptionist in a Dubai-based hotel. HT Image

Officials from the Bharosa cell contacted the hotel owner and convinced him to send the woman back to India on Thursday.

The police will register an FIR against the agent, Tarun, 40, for misleading the women from Mumbai, Delhi and other places, sending them to Dubai for work and pocketing their salaries after the victim’s statement.

The victim, a Bhyander resident, had met Tarun through a friend. Tarun then offered her a job as a receptionist at a hotel in Dubai with a salary of ₹70,000 per month.

On April 8, the woman left for Dubai. On June 3, the mother and brother of the victim approached the Bharosa Cell, assigned for counselling and attending to women-related issues, about the victim being harassed by her agent.

The agent made arrangements for her stay at a hotel where several other women were staying in one room. After making her work for over 17 hours a day, she was not given sufficient food or medication as she had asthma. The agent had also seized her passport and visa and had not paid her a single rupee in the past two months.

The Bharosa Cell contacted the woman, and after hearing her plight, they asked the mother of the woman to file a complaint on the portal ‘madad’(help) on the state government website for Indian women stuck in foreign countries.

Tejashree Shinde, police officer, Bharosa Cell, said they contacted the hotel owner in Dubai and convinced him to send the woman back to India. The owner also told the police that he had given the woman’s salary to the agent.

“The owner demanded the agent to hand over the woman’s passport and visa and sent her back on Thursday,” Shinde said.