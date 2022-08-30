Cops return stolen property worth ₹1.42 crore to owners
NAVI MUMBAI As many as 75 property owners and their families were pleased beyond words as they received their stolen property, which they had lost all hope of finding again
Police commissioner Bipinkumar Singh has asked residents to cooperate to prevent property offences.
Navi Mumbai police on Tuesday returned ₹1,42,26,503 worth of stolen properties that included jewellery, cash, vehicles, laptop, mobile phones etc. Out of the entire amount, ₹82,54,942 was jewellery, cash and other valuable articles. Vehicles and other properties worth ₹59,71,561 were also returned.
As they shed tears of joy for getting back their property, the recipients were also appreciating the efforts of the police officers.
Prasad Vaidya, 55, who got back his wife’s jewellery worth ₹2.75 lakh and his son’s tablet, was ecstatic. Vaidya said, “My wife and son forgot the bag with the valuables in an autorickshaw when they were heading for a wedding in May. My wife actually went into depression as the jewellery was streedhan, given to her 28 years ago during our wedding by her mother.”
He added, “Vashi police officers and personnel gave us a lot of support and checked all the CCTVs in the areas with us. Three months later, they have got it all back and I cannot explain how much it means.” Similar praises filled the air as everyone thanked the officers for their efforts.
Speaking on the occasion, police commissioner Bipinkumar Singh said, “While solving cases is tough, getting stolen property back is very challenging as it involves quite a process and you need court permission for it. I am glad that our DCP Vivek Pansare and his team have accomplished this.”
Appealing to residents, the commissioner said, “We need to work together to prevent these property offences. While the government bodies are installing CCTVs, residents too should do it at their establishments and at their housing societies. These are preventive measures which will come handy later.”
He further added, “We are doing our best to curb offences in the city through patrolling, investigation. We have a 75% detection rate with some major arrests and hauls including ₹400 cr worth of drugs.”
Talking about the festivities, he added, “We are now fully geared up for Ganeshotsav which will be celebrated with much more gusto this time. Together with the mandals we will ensure that it is celebrated peacefully.”
