Couple arrested for sexual assaults on a 10-yr-old girl

MUMBAI: The Meghwadi police in Jogeshwari East have arrested a 24-year-old man and his girlfriend for allegedly sexually assaulting their colleague’s 10-year-old girl by inserting a screwdriver into her genitalia. The girlfriend also shot a video of the act and threatened to make it viral. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the survivor’s mother works as a supervisor in a catering service firm. The accused couple worked for her and lived with her in a chawl in Jogeshwari. On June 14 and 15, while the mother was at work, the accused sexually assaulted the girl multiple times.

During the assaults, the girlfriend inserted a screwdriver into the girl’s genitalia and recorded a video of the act. They also attacked the child with a sharp weapon and threatened to upload the video online if she spoke about the crime to anyone. However, the girl on Thursday confided in her mother after which the latter approached the police and reported the matter.

The Meghwadi police have registered a case under Sections 64(1), 64(2)(i), 115, 352, and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 4, 6, 8, and 12 of the POCSO Act, and Sections 66E and 67B of the Information Technology Act. Both the accused were produced in court and remanded to two days of police custody.

Minor raped by teacher

In another incident, the Navghar police have arrested a 50-year-old teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. Police said that the girl met the accused in 2024 in a tuition class. “He built trust by promising to guide her in her career and started sexually exploiting her. On September 27, 2024, the teacher came to her house and raped her when no one was home,” said a police officer.

He raped her multiple times after that day, all the while issuing threats to kill her if she reported it to anyone. As a result, the survivor did not tell her family about the ordeal she was going through. “Finally, unable to bear the torture any longer, the girl confided in her parents,” said the officer.

Based on a complaint of the parents of the survivor, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act, and arrested the teacher.