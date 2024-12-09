Mumbai: The police have arrested a couple who allegedly killed their nephew and injured their greatnephew over a property dispute on Saturday night. Couple who killed nephew over property dispute arrested

According to the Bandra police the accused have been identified as Habibur Rehman Khan, 56, and his wife Sana Khan, 36. They are both residents of Bandra West.

At 10pm on Saturday, Bandra police were alerted by residents about a fight that broke out within a family near Gaity Galaxy theatre. Upon reaching the spot, they found Kamran Faizal Fazal, 33, lying in a pool of blood, and his 18-year-old nephew, Sadikin Riyassuddin Sayyed, injured. The police rushed Fazal to the Bhabha hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Sayyed, who sustained minor injuries, told the police that they went to talk with Fazal’s uncle and aunt that night, about a disputed property. A fight ensued between the elderly couple and Fazal, during which Khan picked up a bamboo stick and beat up the two men. Fazal succumbed to the violence, and Sayyed escaped with minor injuries.

Based on Sayyed’s statement, the couple were booked for murder and are arrested by the Bandra police station.