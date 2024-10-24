MUMBAI: Underscoring a need for a balanced approach between the seriousness of the offence and the fundamental rights of the accused, especially looking at the delay in trial and long incarceration, a special court on Monday granted bail to a 23-year-old law student from Chennai, arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl onboard the Chennai Express. Court grants bail to law student arrested for molesting minor on Chennai Exp

The accused, S Ragavendra, was apprehended by the CSMT Railway Police on September 22, 2024, following the incident. Despite the prosecution’s objection, citing the gravity of the offence and the student’s history of engaging in similar acts, the court allowed him conditional bail.

The alleged offence took place in a packed coach of the CSMT-Chennai Express, where the minor claimed that Ragavendra behaved inappropriately. He was arrested on the spot and was taken into police custody.

Appearing on behalf of Ragavendra, his advocate, Rushikesh Bhagat, argued that the incident was a misunderstanding, with no evidence to support the prosecution’s allegations. Bhagat contended that Ragavendra is a student with no prior criminal record and that the act, if it occurred, was unintentional as being rubbed against can occur due to packed coaches.

The prosecution, led by special public prosecutor Pranjali Joshi, vehemently opposed the bail application. Joshi argued that the victim had provided a clear account of Ragavendra’s repeated inappropriate behaviour during the journey.

The victim herself had filed a statement opposing the bail, expressing fear for her safety and highlighting the trauma caused by the incident.

Presiding over the case, special judge Dr JP Darekar determined that keeping Ragavendra in custody would not serve any purpose. However, the court was mindful of the concerns raised by the prosecution and the minor victim. In allowing the bail, the court acknowledged the need to balance the seriousness of the offence with the rights of the accused, particularly in light of the delay likely before the trial commences.